Eagles Expected to Have Fletcher Cox and Cameron Johnston in Dallas

Both players had been listed as questionable on Friday's team report

Fletcher Cox and Cameron Johnston are expected to play against the Cowboys.

Both Eagles were questionable with Cox having a neck injury and Johnston still having to clear the final concussion protocols.

The return of Johnston was vital to the Eagles special team units, which struggled through a horrid day in Arizona last week. Johnston, of course, is the punter, but he is also the holder on field goal and PATs.

His return means that Jake Elliott likely won’t have to worry about punting in addition to his kicking chores.

Also, emergency holder Zach Ertz shouldn’t have to worry about holding.

Head coach Doug Pederson said earlier in the week that, if Johnston weren’t available, it might affect the decision to go for a two-point conversion try versus kicking a PAT.

As for Cox, the Eagles could use all the help they can get on the defensive line with ends Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett ruled out on Saturday.

Sweat was placed on Injured Reserve with a wrist injury. Barnett is out for at least this game with a calf injury.

The ends are expected to be Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Genard Avery, and Joe Ostman.

Barnett was among seven players ruled inactive.

The others were linebacker Duke Riley, who is injured and had been ruled out on Friday, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower, running back Jason Huntley, and tight end Richard Rodgers, who was also ruled out on Friday with an injury.

Arcega-Whiteside and Hightower are both healthy but unable to get into the lineup, which even more restricted at the WR spot due to the return of veteran DeSean Jackson from IR.

Jackson is expected to suit up on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 22.

