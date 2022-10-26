Eagles Fortify Pass Rush by Adding Robert Quinn

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles made a move to bolster their pass rush and deepen their defensive line by acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick on Wednesday.

The move was first reported by national media Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

The Eagles did not announce the move as of early evening.

Quinn is expected to join the team on Thursday and a roster move will need to be made in order to add him to the 53.

“I think it’s another great player on this team,” said QB Jalen Hurts on Wednesday evening. “He has a history of being a great defensive end and edge rusher. I think he’ll help us out in a number of ways. He adds a lot of depth, and I’m excited to meet him (Thursday).”

It’s a high pick for the Eagles to surrender, but the Bears are going to absorb the money Quinn is owed this season, which is significant.

He has a base salary of $12.8 million this season and is signed for two more years at big salary cap hits. He can be released after the season, however, with a cap savings of $14M and a dead-money hit of less than $5M.

Still, giving up a fourth-round pick leaves the Eagles without any picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds of next spring’s draft. They have two first-round selections, two in the seventh, and one each in the second and third.

GM Howie Roseman may not be done adding talent or finding a way to recoup a pick in that gap between the third and seventh rounds, perhaps by trading a player such as left tackle Andre Dillard.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Roseman was spotted leaving the team’s indoor practice facility with team leaders Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, and Jason Kelce following a walkthrough practice, perhaps taking their temperature on whether or not the deal for Quinn makes sense.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman with Fletcher Cox (91), Jason Kelce (62), and Lane Johnson following a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. John McMullen/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Adding Quinn will impact the rotation at defensive end, where Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat have received the majority of snaps. The team has managed Graham’s snaps, however, and he has played 43% of them.

Perhaps more of a cut is coming in order to keep the 34-year-old fresher as the season progresses.

The same could be said for Quinn, who is 32 and has played 68% of the snaps for the Bears. He has only one sack with them this season a year after collecting 18.5.

Quinn also fills the gap left when Derek Barnett was lost for the season in the opener with a torn ACL.

The Eagles have 17 sacks a year after getting 29, but in their last two games, they did not have any despite good pressure on the QB.

Quinn, a former first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2011, has 102 career sacks.

This will be his fifth different team.

He played in 2019 with the Cowboys and had 11.5 sacks.

In two-plus seasons with the Bears, he had 21.5 sacks.

As far as how he will fit into the Eagles’ culture, Hurts didn’t think it would be an issue.

They have already embraced several players who joined the team late, including Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry.

“Same-old, same-old,” said Hurts. “I think the weather changes, but we don’t in terms of our goals and what we want to accomplish. I think we have a very tight-knit group, a very family-oriented group.

"And I think we’ll welcome him in. I know he has a lot of experience like I said. He’s done this. I’m excited to have a player like him on the team. I can’t wait to meet him and get it rolling.”

