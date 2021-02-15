Eagles Free Agent Possibilities: 4 Names that Could Make Sense on Offense

The Eagles don't figure to make much of a splash in free agency given their salary cap situation, but there are some names on offense that could be cheap and young options

The Eagles’ contract restructure train figures to be pulling into the NovaCare Complex station at some point these next couple of weeks as general manager Howie Roseman juggles trade talk, free agency scouting, and draft preparation with figuring out how to get his team into salary cap compliance.

That’s next-level juggling, with the league's new year set to begin on March 17, which is also the start of free agency.

The Eagles probably won’t land a splash-type free agent, given their cap situation, but both sides of the ball need to be addressed.

There are some free agent names on both sides of the ball that could interest them and come at a relatively manageable cost.

First up, the offense.

The free-agent defensive possibilities will be revealed later.

Here are four mostly cost-effective and mostly youthful options for the offense, with another possibility listed at each position:

TYRELL WILLIAMS, wide receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders will save more than $10 million against their cap by releasing the former undrafted free agent from Western Oregon, something they reportedly plan to do when the new league begins.

Williams, who just turned 29 on Feb. 12, missed last year with a torn labrum, but began his career in San Diego and spent three years there with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

After a rookie season in 2015 when he made just two catches, his next two years with Sirianni were strong, with 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016 and 43-728-4 the following year.

The shoulder surgery is a concern, but that should help keep the price and years down in a new contract and the Eagles could use some experience in the wide receiver room where, right now, Greg Ward is the senior member at age 25, just a few months older than Travis Fulgham.

Plus, it’s a room that could get younger if the Eagles spend their sixth pick in the draft on another pass-catcher such as Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, or Kyle Pitts.

Another WR possibility: Rashard Higgins. Just 26, the Browns’ former fifth-round pick in 2016 doesn’t wow anyone with speed, but he produces and has the ability to get open no matter the defense. He may be too expensive, if something around $5M per season, something he will likely command on a two-year deal, is too expensive.

MARLON MACK, Running back

Another injury risk, but another player with a history with Sirianni after three years together in Indianapolis. Mack, who turns just 25 on March 7, tore his Achilles in the season opener last year and missed the rest of the season. He had 1,091 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in 2019 and, at 6-0, 210, pounds could be a cheap complement to Miles Sanders – if healthy.

Pro Football Focus projects a one-year, $2.5 million deal for Mack but doesn’t specify any particular team.

Another RB possibility: Jamaal Williams. The Packers runner is the perfect complementary back, having played in that role with Aaron Jones since Williams' career began as a fourth-round pick in 2017. A productive ground gainer with good hands out of the backfield and a solid pass blocker, Williams is set to turn 26 in April. PFF projects it would take a two-year deal for $6M to get him.

GERALD EVERETT, Tight end

This may be wishful thinking, depending on how rich of a deal Everett may want. Per PFF, the prediction is he will sign a three-year, $15M deal with the Bengals, which is $5M per year. That could be in the range for a team like the Eagles that won’t completely abandon its desire to play some 12 personnel under Sirianni, just not as much of it as previous seasons. With Zach Ertz expected to leave, someone like Everett, with his athleticism, would pair nicely with Dallas Goedert.

Other TE possibilities: Trey Burton and Richard Rodgers.

Rodgers, who recently turned 29, is one of the Eagles’ unrestricted free agents who had a nice season last year when the team was without Goedert and Ertz, contributing 24 catches for 345 yards and two scores.

Burton, who will turn 30 during next season, began his career with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has battled injury the past two seasons. Still, he can be productive and should have a manageable price tag.

TYROD TAYLOR, Quarterback

He could be the veteran presence Jalen Hurts may need, especially after Taylor helped mentor Baker Mayfield in Cleveland two years ago and Justin Herbert last year in Los Angeles. PFF projects him signing a two-year deal at about $10 million, which is $5M per year with $5M guaranteed at signing.

Another QB possibility: Jacoby Brissett. Yes, there is familiarity between him and Sirianni while with the Colts, but he is a more expensive option than Taylor.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.