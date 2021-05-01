Eagles get D-Line Help with Versatile Milton Williams in Round 3

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles got some help on the defensive line in the third round of the draft, taking versatile Louisiana Tech star Milton Williams with the 73rd overall pick.

Originally set to select three slots earlier, Howie Roseman traded back three spots and picked up another sixth-round pick, No. 191 overall. Philadelphia now has four sixth-round selections on Friday.

Williams, 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds was a two-year starter at Lousiana Tech and has inside, outside versatility in what was a 3-4 scheme. Typically he lined up in the B-gap, however, and was the best defensive lineman in Conference-USA, piling up 19 tackles for loss over his final two seasons.

"I didn't have any inclination that this was coming," Williams admitted via video conference. "I talked to the Eagles. I talked to a scout on the phone for about 30 minutes, and then about two weeks ago I talked to the defensive line coach [Tracy Rocker]. We had a really good conversation.

"I didn't talk to them as much as I talked to a couple other teams, but it all worked out in the end. I'm glad to be here."

A somewhat raw but very athletic player, Williams probably doesn't have the arm length to be an edge rusher consistently so most feel his projection will likely be inside at three-technique where he could use his quickness to be a contributor as an inside pass rusher.

"I think I'll be most comfortable playing defensive tackle, but also having the versatility to play outside," said Williams. "Basically, any position on the defensive line that the coaches would like to put me at, I feel like I can be productive with the coaching and things like that.

"Throughout my career in college, high school, I played virtually every position on the defensive line, so just wherever they put me, I'll be ready."

Williams played under three different defensive coordinators in college, so he believes he can play in any front and on the edge if he has to.

"I feel like I'll be on the edges on early downs with my strength and being able to hold point on the edge, but third down, obvious passing downs, I feel like I'll bump inside and be able to be productive inside," he said.

"I'm comfortable with every position. I just need to know where I'm going to be, and I'm ready to roll."

Williams showed off his strength, quickness, and athleticism during his pro day on March 18, bench pressing 225 pounds 34 times, running a 4.61 in the 40 with a vertical leap of 38-5 and a broad jump of 10-1. His short-area quickness in the cone drills was close to records for a D-lineman, with a 6.87 in the three-cone and a 4.25 in the 20-shuttle.

"That was one of the reasons I decided to come out this year because I knew I was going to be one of the most athletic defensive tackles in the draft class," he said.

Growing up in Texas, Williams was asked what he knows about Philadelphia.

"I know Philly is a big football town," he said. "You guys won a Super Bowl not too long ago, so I'm sure you guys are ready to get that culture back in your locker room.

"Just ready to learn from some of the guys that you already got and the veterans like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Javon Hargrave and things like that. Just ready to come in there and give it my all."

Still on the board when Williams was selected were cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste of Minnesota and Stanford's Paulson Adebo, who went Nos. 74 and 76 to Washington and New Orleans, respectively.

In 2020, Williams was first-team All-Conference USA and led Lousiana Tech with 10 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks over 10 starts.

"He uses his hands really well, which makes his size less of a problem to me," an AFC area scout told NFL.com when discussing Williams.

The Eagles are set inside with starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave but needed depth after being forced to release Malik Jackson, who signed in Cleveland.

Philadelphia also re-signed Hassan Ridgeway and has 2020 undrafted free agent Raequan Williams as well as T.Y. McGill on the depth chart at DT.

"At the end of the day, Milton Williams is an exciting player for our football team," said Roseman. "We’re excited to have him. You know, I don't want to take away from his day, but we're all excited about that pick."

