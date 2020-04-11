Pete Retzlaff played his last game with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1966, but the impact he made during his 11 seasons with the franchise and in the NFL will remain forever.

The Hall of Fame tight end passed away of natural causes at the age of 88 in Pottstown, a suburb of Philadelphia, on Friday morning.

“Pete's legacy goes far beyond the success he was able to achieve on the field,” said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in a statement. “He gave so much to this organization and to our sport as a player, general manager, broadcaster, and leader of the NFLPA.

"He stayed connected with the team and the city of Philadelphia for many years after his retirement. I had the pleasure of spending time with Pete over the years and I will always remember him as a true gentleman who was kind and genuine and who connected so well with others. On behalf of the organization, our thoughts are with Pete's family and friends as we mourn the passing of an Eagles legend."

Mr. Retzlaff is only one of nine players in Eagles history to have his number retired. He wore No. 44 when the Eagles claimed him off waivers in 1956 after he had spent two years in the Army.

Originally drafted in the 22 round by the Detroit Lions in 1953 out of South Dakota State, the Eagles brought him and converted him from fullback to tight end.

Mr. Retzlaff earned five Pro Bowl selections with the Eagles and was a co-captain on the 1960 world championship team. He retired following the 1966 season as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (452) and receiving yards (7.412).

All these years later, Mr. Retzlaff remains in the Eagles’ history books.

He ranks tied with Brent Celek for first in most seasons played by a tight end, second in receiving yards to Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Harold Carmichael, third in receptions behind Carmichael and Zach Ertz, and fifth in receiving touchdowns.

Nicknamed "The Baron" by teammate and fellow Eagles Hall of Famer Tom Brookshier and "Pistol Pete" by the former Voice of the Eagles Bill Campbell, Retzlaff was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 1989.

"Pete was proud to have played his entire career in Philadelphia," the Retzlaff family said in a statement. "Our family can't thank the Eagles and the wonderful fans enough for their support that bolstered his playing years and beyond.

"Pete set lofty goals for himself. He believed in hard work, honesty, and always giving 100 percent effort. Throughout his life, he believed in giving back to the community as a thank you for what they gave to him. Thank you to all of Philadelphia."

In 1958, Mr. Retzlaff tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Raymond Berry for the NFL lead with 56 receptions.

Two years later, Mr. Retzlaff led the Eagles with 46 receptions and averaged 18 yards per catch as the Eagles captured their third NFL title. In the epic NFL Championship win over Vince Lombardi's Packers, Mr. Retzlaff's 41-yard reception resulted in a field goal that gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead late in the first half.

Mr. Retzlaff redefined the position with his 6-1, 211-pound frame as he not only could block, but he could also stretch the field as a receiver. Once he had the ball in his hands, his fullback background allowed him to get yards after the catch. He averaged 16.4 yards per catch and lost only four fumbles.

Mr. Retzlaff earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1965 when he gained 1,190 receiving yards, the most by a tight end in franchise history.

"Pete was one of the first tight ends with enough versatility to be a receiver as well as a blocker,” Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Maxie Baughn told the Eagles’ web site. “He changed the game because defenses had to alter their coverages to guard him.”

Off the field, Mr. Retzlaff was also instrumental in the founding of the NFL Players Association. Three years after his playing career ended, he returned to the Eagles in the role of general manager from 1969-72.

"He was a great route runner, more like a wide receiver than a tight end,” Cowboys Hall of Fame safety Mel Renfro said on the Eagles’ web site. “Many times, I had to grab his shirt as he ran by me. He was a quiet guy, never brought attention to himself, but a very tough competitor.”