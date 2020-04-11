Eagles Have Other First-Round Options Besides WR

The Eagles will upgrade their receiving position in the 2020 NFL Draft, which is right around the corner now from April 23-25. Doing that, however, doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen in the first round.

That’s blasphemy, I know, to the ears of some Eagles fans.

They clamor for a pass catcher, and it make sense. LSU’s Justin Jefferson makes a lot of sense, but how often does a draft make sense?

With that in mind, here are some other positions and players the Eagles could target with their 21st pick who are not pass catchers.

DEFENSIVE END

Note: Never dismiss the Eagles’ philosophy of drafting along either side of the line of scrimmage no matter how much of a need is at another position. Nor how much playing time they would receive as a first-round pick.

You don’t go have to go far back to see that example. Last year, Andre Dillard was the first-round pick and there wasn’t a need for him with Jason Peters still in the fold, and, yes, the Eagles could have used a cornerback and even a receiver last year in the first round.

Assume: LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson is gone

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Epenesa is 605, 275 and strong at the point of attack. There are some deficiencies but is an athlete that can be coached. He was a 1,000-point scorer in Illinois high school basketball and won back-to-back state titles in the discus. Compiled 31 tackles for loss and 22 sacks the pats two seasons at Iowa.

Epenesa quote: “I’m confident that my best abilities are in the power rush, just using length and using speed and kind of combining it together to move people backwards and make the quarterback uncomfortable by getting in his face.”

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

A four-year starter at Auburn, Davidson played in the shadow of defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who will be picked in the top 10 on April 23. Davidson is 6-3, 303, and while his production didn’t always match his play, he still had 7.5 sacks last year.

Davidson quote: "Derrick is a great talent. Derrick is top 10 no matter what. He’s a great football player. I fall somewhere in that category. I feel like I’m a great player. He just gets a lot more hype. At the end of the day, I still get noticed. As long as you do what you do, everything will take care of itself."

CORNERBACK

Note: Anyone feel overly comfortable with Avonte Maddox and Sidney Jones competing to start opposite Darius Slay? Me neither.

Assume: Florida’s C.J. Henderson is gone

A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Terrell, who is 6-1, 195, was beaten occasionally in the national title game by LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, but one game does not a career make, and Terrell had a good one with the Tigers. He is a playmaker who took an interception back 44 yards for a touchdown in the 20128 national title game against Alabama.

Every day in practice, he lined up against a potential first-round draft pick at receiver, Tee Higgins. He played against Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, a surefire first rounder, and LSU’s Chase will likely be a first-round pick in 2021. He’s been tested.

Terrell quote: “I would say I’m a competitor. I don’t like to back down from competition. I’m going to give the receiver my best and I know I’m going to get theirs. We’re just going to compete for the whole four quarters.”

Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Excels both on the field as a solid press corner and in the classroom, where he was an All-Academic pick in 20128 after posting a 3.6 GPA. Had four interceptions as a sophomore in 2018 and teams generally tried to avoid him 2029, though he still had two picks and broke up 11 passes. Like Terrell, has good size at 6-0, 193.

Johnson quote: “I’ve done well playing inside and out. I’ve covered slot receivers. I’ve covered tight ends. I haven’t played safety or been in the post or anything like that, but I’ve covered a wide variety of receiving threats. I’ve covered the tall ones on the outside, the quick ones on the inside and the bigger receivers that weigh 250, that are 6-7, so I’ve covered every different type of receiver, and I have no problem doing so.”

OTHER POSITIONS

LINEBACKER

Note: Could they? Would they? Not since 1979 have the Eagles taken a true LB in the first round.

Names: Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma; Patrick Queen, LSU; Zack Baun, Wisconsin

SAFETY

Note: Highly unlikely the Eagles would dip this early for one, but just in case…

Names: Grant Delpit, LSU; Xavier McKinney, Alabama

OFFENSIVE LINE

Note: Don’t count on it, not after taking Dillard last year. Still, the Eagles could be in the market for a center/guard and backup tackle. Just not here, so no names.