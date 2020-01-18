EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Hire Connor Barwin, Release Another Assistant

Ed Kracz

The Eagles coaching staff took another hit on Friday when defensive line coach Philip Daniels announced on Twitter that he would not be returning.

That now makes four assistant coaching openings the team must fill, with the highest profile one being that of offensive coordinator.

There was news on the OC front, too. More than a week after firing Mike Groh, the Eagles are reportedly going to interview the University of Southern California’s offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. The interview, which was reportedly held on Friday, was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Harrell, 34, has no previous NFL coaching experience, but he spent two years as a receiver coach at Washington State in head coach Mike Leach’s pass-happy offense.

The Eagles could wait until a coach whose team is still in the playoffs loses, such as Mike Kafka, the quarterbacks coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, or San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, to interview him for the OC position.

The Eagles did announce one hire on their web site. Connor Barwin will be the special assistant to general manager Howie Roseman.

Barwin, 33, spent a lot of time around the team this season after stepping away from the game following his final season with the New York Giants last year. The former defensive end/linebacker played for the Eagles from 2013-2016.

He attended the East-West Shrine Bowl practices earlier this week and will be on hand for the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile, Ala.

"I got to be around a lot of really talented players,” Barwin said on the Eagles’ web site. “You start to recognize what that mental makeup looks like, what personalities want to make it. Ultimately, there's going to be adversity, whether it's personally or for the team. You want to be around guys that can persevere through that. I've seen that after 10 years of playing. Hopefully, I can identify that when I'm going to look at college players and other guys around the league."

As for who won’t be joining the Eagles, receiver coach Bobby Engram and tight ends coach James Urban – both of whom were mentioned as candidates for the Eagles’ receivers’ coaching vacancy – will remain with the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach John Harbaugh said Engram and Urban would remain with the Ravens after interviewing with the Eagles.

Daniels had been in his position as defensive line coach for only one year, which was how long receivers coach Carson Walch lasted before he was let go on the same day Groh was released.

Daniels was originally hired in 2016 as the team’s defensive quality control/assistant defensive line coach and was promoted in 2019 to defensive line coach.

In 2018, he coached a unit that had more sacks than any defensive line in football with 36.5. This year, the team had 43, but fourth-round draft pick defensive end Shareef Miller never was able to make it onto the field in his rookie season.

The Eagles also need a defensive backs coach after Cory Undlin left earlier in the week to become the defensive coordinator for head coach Matt Patricia in Detroit.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Expected to be Players in Backup QB Market

With Nate Sudfeld likely moving on and Josh McCown's future uncertain, here are some players team could try to draft and sign as a free agent

Ed Kracz

HAROLD CARMICHAEL: "Wasn't Sure I Was Good Enough"

The former Eagles great receiver was on a conference call and talked about his reaction to the call that he was being elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and much more

Ed Kracz

What if Eagles Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

The Seattle defensive end is public enemy number one in Philly, so he might have some fences to mend - or not

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55

Harold Carmichael Elected into Hall of Fame

Eagles wide receiver is part of 20-member class that will be enshrined as part of an expanded class to celebrate NFL's 100th season

Ed Kracz

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Miles Sanders Honored by PFWA

Eagles running back named to all-rookie first team, but did not get Offensive Player of the Year, per the Pro Football Writers of America

Ed Kracz

Answering 3 Offseason Eagles Questions

There are plenty of them, but these are the most important that need answered before free agency

Ed Kracz

Cory Undlin Takes DC Job in Detroit

Departure of Eagles defensive backs coach of the past five seasons gives team three assistant jobs to fill, including offensive coordinator and wide receivers

Ed Kracz

Josh McCown Played Through Torn Hamstring

Backup Eagles quarterback will undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering injury in playoff game against Seahawks

Ed Kracz

by

Dillon88

Jim Schwartz Likley to Return After not Getting Browns Job

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said his defensive coordinator would "definitely" return if that job opportunity fell through

Ed Kracz

Jadeveon Clowney Ruling Sets Bad Precedent for NFL

Jadeveon Clowney Ruling Sets Bad Precedent for NFL

Ed Kracz