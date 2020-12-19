Eagles Hired John Dorsey to Help with Pro and College Scouting

The Eagles brought in the long-time league executive to help with both pro and college scouting

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles brought in long-time league executive John Dorsey to help with both pro and college scouting, a league source confirmed to SI.com's Eagle Maven.

The NFL Network was the first to report that Dorsey, 60, the former general manager in Kansas City and Cleveland, was brought on as a consultant and has been working with the organization over "the past few months."

Dorsey, a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers in the 1980s and once a draft pick of the old Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, is a well-regarded talent evaluator but has had issues when it came to other aspects of the two GM jobs he had in the past.

He was brought in by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman so any attempt to paint Dorsey's presence as a threat to Roseman's job status is off the beaten path.

By all accounts, Roseman remains Jeffrey Lurie's most trusted advisor on the football side and his job is not in jeopardy.

It is fair to look at Dorsey being in the NovaCare Complex as a sign that Lurie and Roseman understand the scouting department needed some added firepower after losing both Joe Douglas and Andrew Berry in short order to GM jobs with the New York Jets and Cleveland respectively. Berry replaced Dorsey with the Browns.

Andy Weidl, Douglas' top lieutenant, was promoted to the top of the personnel department once Douglas left for North Jersey.

Outside the building, Roseman, the Eagles' GM from 2010 through 2014 before losing a power struggle to Chip Kelly and then regaining the position in 2016, has been criticized for his drafts since Super Bowl LII.

What Lurie could be pushing for is a front-office structure where Dorsey or someone like him takes over the day-to-day operations of the scouting department while Roseman takes more of a CEO approach at the top of both the scouting and business sides.

The strength of Dorsey is undeniably scouting while his weaknesses with both the Chiefs and Browns were considered to be the ancillary aspects of the job like communication and salary-cap management, the latter being Roseman's biggest strength as an executive.

Dorsey also has a significant history with Eagles coach Doug Pederson, reaching back nearly 30 years when both were in the Packers' organization, Pederson as the backup QB, and Dorsey just starting his rise in the personnel world after finishing up as a player. The two were also in Kansas City together with Dorsey as the GM and Pederson being a key part of Andy Reid's coaching staff.

If Dorsey, however, gets another opportunity to be a GM elsewhere that would likely derail any potential expanded plans moving forward.

