Eagles Hosting Wyoming LB Logan Wilson

John McMullen

As COVID-19 fears ramp up nationwide it's business as usual for the Eagles, at least for the time being.

On Thursday that means hosting athletic Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson for a top-30 visit at the NovaCare Complex. NJ.com first reported the visit and an NFL source confirmed it to SI.com.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Wilson has been a fast-rising prospect in advance of the 2020 draft and has also set up private workouts with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as well as the New York Jets and the Houston Texans per the source.

Wilson arrived in Wyoming as a safety before bulking up to play at the second level and has tremendous upside in coverage, which projects well when trying to evaluate three-down LB prospects. He was also very productive with the Cowboys at the college level, amassing 10 total interceptions and developing into a tackling machine over his final two seasons.

The Eagles have a significant linebacker need after releasing veteran Nigel Bradham last month. 

The organization is also expected to allow another veteran, Kamu Grugier-Hill, to leave via free agency, making Nate Gerry the core of an unproven group that also includes 2019 undrafted free agent T.J. Edwards as well as former CFL star Alex Singleton and trade pickup Duke Riley.

Wilson is the third known top-30 visit to Philadelphia after Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson and UCLA CB Darnay Holmes.

Others have been scheduled but that could be affected by concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

