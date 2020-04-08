Howie Roseman Does Not Sit Still In NFL Draft

Only twice has Howie Roseman stayed put in the first round of the previous six drafts.

That means the Eagles general manager has traded up or back in four of the last six, including three times in the last four years.

Last year, the Eagles jumped up three spots to grab left tackle Andre Dillard, sending their 25th pick, and picks in the fourth (No. 127) and sixth rounds (No. 197), to the Baltimore Ravens, who then took receiver Marquise Brown at No. 25.

In 2018, Roseman owned the final pick of the first round – the first time in Eagles history that had happened after winning their first Super Bowl title months earlier. He didn’t stay there.

Roseman traded that pick and a fourth-round selection (No. 132 overall) to the Baltimore Ravens for Baltimore’s second-round pick (No. 52), their fourth-round pick (No. 125) and, the sweetener, the Ravens’ second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

In 2017, Roseman stood pat and selected Derek Barnett.

In 2016, the GM made two separate trades to scale up the draft board to No. 2 overall in order to take quarterback Carson Wentz, making deals along the way with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

Given this history, there is a good chance Roseman won’t stay at pick No. 21 when the 2020 NFL Draft commences on April 23.

Here are three Roseman trades that could happen:

1. Trade back with the Ravens, acquiring pick No. 28 and one of Baltimore’s two third-round picks, this one at No. 92, and the second of the Ravens’ two fourth-round picks, this one at No. 134. In return the Eagles send pick No. 21.

The Ravens and Eagles have a good history. Not only have the two franchises made two deals in the past two years, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh worked as an assistant for the Eagles for 10 seasons and the two teams combined to have several practices during training camp last summer.

Why Ravens would do it: Baltimore could move up to No. 21 and likely have their pick of the two best linebackers in the draft before anyone else has a crack at them: Kenneth Murray, or Patrick Queen or perhaps an edge rusher like K’Lavon Chaisson or Zach Baun.

Why Eagles would do it: It would be the best of both worlds for Roseman, who could still get a receiver at pick No. 28 and at the same time recover the two picks he sent to Detroit to acquire cornerback Darius Slay. The trade down would also give the GM ammunition for this deal:

2. Trade up into the first round, acquiring pick No. 31 from the San Francisco 49ers. To do it, the Eagles would surrender their second-round pick, No. 53, two of the four fourth-round picks Philly would now own after getting one of Baltimore’s, and a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Why the 49ers would do it: They don’t have any pick in rounds two through four and they will have already made a pick in the first round after getting the Indianapolis Colts’ in the deal for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. San Fran will probably spent that pick on one of the big three receivers of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs or CeeDee Lamb.

Why the Eagles would do it: It would allow Roseman the flexibility of taking a player who is not a receiver at No. 28 then coming back three picks later and grabbing a receiver. Even if Philly were to take a receiver at No. 28, they could get another one at 31 or take a cornerback or pass rusher or the best center/guard. Either way, this allows Roseman flexibility.

3. Finally, the Eagles could trade up in the first round.

This doesn’t seem likely given the draft capital it would cost, but with Roseman, one never knows.

The likelihood that they could get any higher than 16, where the Atlanta Falcons reside, is remote. It may even be difficult to get to 16. Based on the NFL trade calculator, the Eagles would need to make up a 200-point difference to climb that high, and their second-round pick is worth 350 points.

Atlanta doesn’t have a fifth-round pick, so the Eagles could start there and off their second-round pick in 2021 as well as the 21 pick in this draft.

If one of the top three receivers are still on the board at, say, No. 16, and maybe even Justin Jefferson belongs in this group now, the temptation may be too great for Roseman.

The Cowboys select at No. 17, so there won’t be a deal there, but maybe Miami would entertain an offer at No. 18 after they get their franchise quarterback with the fifth overall pick. The Dolphins, however, already own 14 picks.

Unless a team is willing to accept a next-year type of offer, it feels like a longshot to move up.

A trade down in the first round is the best route and would not surprise in the least if Roseman went that direction.