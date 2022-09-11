Eagles Inactives Have a Couple of Surprises

DETROIT - The first gameday inactives for the Eagles included the third-string quarterback because it always includes the third-strong QB.

In this case, that is Ian Book, who joined the team after the cut to 53 had been made. He was claimed off waivers after the New Orleans Saints cut him.

The Eagles open their season Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

There were a couple of surprises, however.

One was defensive end Tarron Jackson. The second-year player had a strong training camp and played well during the preseason games.

Another surprise was safety Reed Blankenship, an undrafted free agent who made the 53-man roster.

Other inactive for the Eagles included sixth-round draft pick and tight end Grant Calcaterra, running back Trey Sermon, and offensive lineman Josh Sills.

It was fairly predictable that Calcaterra would not be active after the Eagles elevated tight end Noah Togiai from the practice squad on Saturday.

Also elevated from the practice squad on Saturday was UDFA Britain Covey, who will likely return punts.

The Lions will have the services of Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. He had been dealing with a groin injury suffered during practice on Wednesday, but it steadily improved throughout the week and he is active.

Also inactive for the Lions are linebacker Julian Okwara, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, tight end James Mitchell and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.

The team elevated running back Justin Jackson and linebacker Anthony Pittman from the practice squad to the gameday roster Saturday and both are up. The team also placed defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike on the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday, meaning he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.