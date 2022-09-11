Skip to main content

Eagles Inactives Have a Couple of Surprises

One of those surprises was a player who had a good summer and training camp; the other an UDFA who made the roster
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DETROIT - The first gameday inactives for the Eagles included the third-string quarterback because it always includes the third-strong QB.

In this case, that is Ian Book, who joined the team after the cut to 53 had been made. He was claimed off waivers after the New Orleans Saints cut him.

The Eagles open their season Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

There were a couple of surprises, however.

One was defensive end Tarron Jackson. The second-year player had a strong training camp and played well during the preseason games.

Another surprise was safety Reed Blankenship, an undrafted free agent who made the 53-man roster.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other inactive for the Eagles included sixth-round draft pick and tight end Grant Calcaterra, running back Trey Sermon, and offensive lineman Josh Sills.

It was fairly predictable that Calcaterra would not be active after the Eagles elevated tight end Noah Togiai from the practice squad on Saturday.

Also elevated from the practice squad on Saturday was UDFA Britain Covey, who will likely return punts.

The Lions will have the services of Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. He had been dealing with a groin injury suffered during practice on Wednesday, but it steadily improved throughout the week and he is active.

Also inactive for the Lions are linebacker Julian Okwara, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, tight end James Mitchell and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.

The team elevated running back Justin Jackson and linebacker Anthony Pittman from the practice squad to the gameday roster Saturday and both are up. The team also placed defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike on the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday, meaning he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey (18) loosens up prior to practice on Sept. 9, 2022
News

Britain Covey Elevated, on Brink of Returning Punts for First Time in NFL

By Ed Kracz
Eagles CB Darius Slay returns a fumble for a TD in last year's 44-6 rout of the Lions on Halloween
News

Five Questions and Answers with All Lions Writer John Maakaron

By Ed Kracz
Lane Johnson takes the practice field on July 29, 2022
News

Lane Johnson Gave Jeff Stoutland a Workout to Remember

By Ed Kracz
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at his locker
News

Dallas Goedert at Ground Zero on Eve of Season of Expectations

By John McMullen
DeVonta Smith
Podcast

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles-Lions Season Opener

By Ed Kracz
A.J. Brown makes a catch during practice
News

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Lions

By John McMullen
Jason Kelce during Eagles' joint practices against Cleveland
Opinion

Eagles' Swag Bordering on Arrogance with Lightly-Regarded Detroit on Deck

By John McMullen
Eagles at practice on Sept. 9, 2022
News

Ten Questions and Answers as Eagles Prepare to Open Season in Detroit

By Ed Kracz