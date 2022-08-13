Eagles-Jets Stock Market Report

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles dominated in the short time things mattered Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field before faltering in the end, dropping a 24-21 decision to the New York Jets.

Here's the SI Eagles Today Preseason Stock Market after the first live reps of the season:

THE BULLS:

QB Jalen Hurts - The Eagles’ QB1 was literally perfect by NFL standards, finishing with a 158.3 passer rating during his only drive of the night, a 6-for-6 performance for 80 yards culminating with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert.

Hurts previously took it in on the ground as well, only to be called back on a Jordan Mailata holding penalty. A scary moment came when Quincy Williams delivered a late hit out of bounds on the QB, one that had Nick Sirianni screaming across the sideline at Jets coach Robert Saleh.

The always even-tempered Hurts seemed non-plussed about the hit and about all the questions surrounding it after the game.

LB Kyzir White - The book on the new Eagles’ linebacker is that he’s great in coverage and he showed that off in the first quarter, undercutting a poor Zach Wilson pass and setting up the Philadelphia offense with a short field, ultimately resulting in a one-yard Jason Huntley TD run to push the lead to 14-0.

"I was just a whole player and I was playing visual on [Jets QB Zach Wilson]," White said. "I saw it in his demeanor where he was going to go with the ball. Just tried to sprint to it and make a play on it."

DE Tarron Jackson - The backup defensive end was a force on the rush, consistently putting pressure on the Jets when he got his opportunity with the second team, finishing with a QB hurry and a PBU.

OC Cam Jurgens - The Eagles didn’t play it safe with the rookie center after Jason Kelce’s elbow surgery. Jurgens played the first half and did a nice job leading the Eagles’ offensive line.

"It was fun just going out there and playing football," Jurgens said. "... I'm not thinking about (Kelce's injury). I'm just thinking about how to go out there and play the best game."

RB/KR Jason Huntley - The speedy back got a ton of traffic with Kenny Gainwell (hip) and Boston Scott (concussion) unavailable. The numbers weren't spectacular (16 carries for 48 yards and a TD) but the New Mexico State product did a workmanlike job and also had a 42-yard kickoff return to bolster his roster hoped.

CB Josh Jobe - The undrafted rookie surprisingly got second-team reps at cornerback ahead of Mac McCain and Tay Gowan. The former Alabama starter didn't make any splash plays but was leading the defense with five tackles when he left the game.

QB Gardner Minshew - The backup QB hasn’t had a great summer but he did fine in the preseason opener, finishing 8-of-12 for 81 yards and reminding people he’s a capable No. 2, albeit one with underwhelming arm strength.

THE BEARS

OL Penalties - The Eagles’ strength was a little sloppy early with the Mailata holding call and three false starts on Lane Johnson, Sua Opeta and Andre Dillard during the first half. Later in the game undrafted rookie William Dunkle had his hand in the cookie jar for a holding call as well.

P Arryn Siposs - For those wondering why the Eagles didn’t bring in competition for Siposs, their narrative won’t change after the Australian’s effort on Friday. The Jets’ offense was moribund until a pedestrian punt from a hang-time standpoint failed to flip the field and gave the Jets nice field position en route to a short Zonovan Knight TD run.

WR Deon Cain - Cain has had a good camp but failed to deliver in a live environment, dropping a nice back-shoulder throw from Reid Sinnett and also getting flagged for a false start.

Third-Down Offense - The Eagles were a dismal 5-for-17 on third downs as the quick start turned into a nothing day on offense. After the Hurts drive, White made sure the Philadelphia offense only had to move 20 yards. From there Philadelphia compiled just 211 yards in the final 51 minutes of the game.

LB Christian Elliss - The Eagles’ backup LB really struggled in coverage during the fourth quarter on the 10-play, 69-yard drive in the fourth quarter in which the Jets took the lead in the fourth quarter.

QB Reid Sinnett - Sinnett has had a very good camp but struggle in extended showing little touch, including a fastball that tore ligaments in Britain Covey's right thumb. Sinnett finished 9-of-17 for 81 yards and a TD to Kennedy Brooks.

STAGNANT STOCKS

LB Nakobe Dean - Dean wasn’t bad but he also didn’t stand out with his athleticism or instincts. In fact, Wilson actually shook the rookie on the play he may have torn his ACL on. On a positive note, Dean was given the opportunity to communicate the defensive calls.

"Right now I'm not leading on the team but I'm working my way up, trying to learn everything I can," Dean said.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen