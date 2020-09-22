Eagles Lane Johnson Eager to See Offense Take Flight

A week after falling in love with the deep ball against Washington, the Eagles shelved it in favor of a game plan designed with shorter, more intermediate throws against the Rams.

Perhaps the eight sacks against the Washington Football Team was the reason the Eagles wanted to get the ball out of Carson Wentz’s hands faster against LA. Or maybe it was the Aaron Donald effect, with the Eagles not wanting to give the stud DT that extra second or two to get home to wallop Wentz.

Probably both.

That doesn’t mean the Eagles are going to give up on deep shots, not with the speed they possess, so maybe that will return in some form to Sunday’s game plan for the Cincinnati Bengals, who visit Lincoln Financial Field.

“I’m pretty confident we’re going to start blowing the lid off of people,” said Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson on Tuesday afternoon. “You saw that big play with (rookie Jalen) Reagor against Washington (that went for 55 yards), you know what DeSean (Jackson) can do and other guys. It’s only a matter of time.”

Whenever that time comes, the Eagles can’t forget to do one thing – run the ball.

They did it just 17 times against Washington but upped that to 26 against Los Angeles, with Sanders getting 20 carries as the team averaged 4.7 yards per attempt.

“If we start running the ball early and give (head coach Doug Pederson) signs it’s going to be successful, then a lot of times we have a good day,” said Johnson.

“A lot of times when we don’t start off so hot in the run game, it makes it more difficult for us. But I feel if we can get that thing going it takes a lot of pressure off the passing game, it makes the game a lot easier for us, it helps the play-action game, so, overall, it’s a big piece of our offense.”

It’s an offense that will have to solve another riddle along the offensive line.

Last week, it was Johnson who missed a game with an ankle injury. He came out of the Rams' game fine, health-wise.

"I have to work on my conditioning, kind of got tired there toward the end," he said. "That, and you go back and watch plays, there’s obviously more plays you could get more effort in, get in better shape, and just keep climbing. I’m just glad to get out of that game healthy. The longer I play, the less I’ll think about this ankle to heal up. Each week it’s getting better."

This week the team will have to replace Isaac Seumalo at left guard. Seumalo was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday and must now miss at least three games before being eligible to return.

Matt Pryor stepped in for Seumalo when he went out, so maybe it will be Pryor who starts on Sunday, with Jamon Brown active. Brown was inactive against the Rams just days after being signed off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.

The Eagles also protected practice squad center Luke Juriga for Sunday’s game. The other protected PS plays were DB Gray land Arnold, WR Deontay Burnett, and DT T.Y. McGill.

Brown offers experience. Pryor is in just his third year while Nate Herbig, who is coming off a good game against LA, is expected to make his third career start at right guard.

“It all boils down to everybody doing their job,” said Johnson. “Guys coming in, they’re young. Yeah, you’d like experience, but everybody has an assignment to do. I expect to do my assignment well.

“As far as the reps, they’re getting those now, they’re getting game experience and when you’re a young player the more action you get the better you’re going to be.”

Johnson likes particularly what he has seen from the 22-year-old Herbig, who lines up next to him.

“I just like his energy,” said Johnson of Herbig. “He’s a young pup out there, he gets me going seeing the excitement in his eyes, getting a few starts under his belt. He’s a guy who just keeps progressing. One thing about him is energy is always high. He gets me amped. He’s a good partner to play with and always happy. I like going to work with guys like that.”

