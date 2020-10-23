Eagles Latest Injury News: Hassan Ridgeway Out for Season

PHILADELPHIA – The injuries won’t stop, with DeSean Jackson expected to once again miss significant time and placed on Injured Reserve, and Lane Johnson day-to-day with a knee injury.

The most serious one that happened in Thursday night’s 22-21 win over the New York Giants, however, is the biceps tear that will end the season for defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.

“It’s unfortunate with him,” said Pederson on Friday afternoon. “It’s a significant injury and something I’m obviously disappointed in that because he was a big part of the tackle rotation. We’re going to miss him.”

The Eagles were without Malik Jackson, who has a quad injury, against New York so his return will be important for a defensive line that, suddenly, is growing thin.

T.Y. McGill played 15 snaps after being elevated from the practice squad. He could be the next man up or perhaps the Eagles turn to undrafted rookie Raequan Williams, who is on the practice squad.

The Eagles could also opt to move Vinny Curry inside and activate another end, such as Joe Ostman.

Jackson and Johnson are likely to return this season, while Ridgeway will not.

Johnson could even return as soon as the Nov. 1 primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pederson said the team will see where Johnson is next week while adding that Jackson will miss significant time.

Jackson, who suffered a high ankle sprain, appeared to be the victim of a cheap shot from Giants rookie cornerback Madre Harper after fielding a punt.

After Jackson was tackled with a helmet to his ribs by Corey Ballentine, which was called a personal foul penalty, Harper jumped on the WR after he was clearly down. The shot wasn’t flagged, though it certainly looked like it could have been called a late hit and it bent Jackson backward with his right leg bending awkwardly beneath him.

Earlier, Baker, an undrafted rookie free agent who has already been cut by the Raiders coming out of training camp, was called for a personal foul after taking a short swing at Greg Ward after Ward beat him for a 3-yard touchdown.

Jackson had just been cleared to return to play after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Perhaps Alshon Jeffery will be ready to return to the lineup against the Cowboys as well as some others, according to Pederson.

Two players the coach is most optimistic about coming back from injury are linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Rudy Ford. Others Pederson were asked about were Jeffery, OL Jason Peters, tight end Dallas Goedert, and running back Miles Sanders.

One player not mentioned is rookie Jalen Reagor who is rehabbing from thumb surgery last month.

“Obviously, these guys are all rehabbing and working, working (Friday), working through the weekend and we’ll see where guys like Dallas, Miles, Alshon, we’ll see where they’re at in the beginning and really the middle of next week,” said Pederson. “Will say that guys like T.J. Edwards is close to returning, Rudy Ford is close to returning, Jason Peters is kind of in that boat.

“We’ve got a few days here to really get these guys healthy even more. I’m hoping we get a few of these guys back next week going into the Cowboy game.”

Pederson wouldn’t say where Peters would play when he returns, either back at left tackle where Jordan Mailata has settled in well, or at right guard, with Nate Herbig moving back to left guard, a spot where Sua Opeta made his first NFL start on Thursday.

“I think when JP comes back, I think that’s a conversation we’ll have internally to see what’s best for the football team,” said Pederson. “He and Herbig and Sua Opeta now, the guard rotation, or is JP back at left tackle? Those are just options we have, and we haven’t many options here lately.”

As for Edwards, the Eagles will have an inte4rsting decision to make how much time he returns to with Alex Singleton stepping and playing well. Singleton played 40 snaps (67 percent) and made five tackles with two quarterback hits, and last week against the Ravens he led the team in tackles with nine.

