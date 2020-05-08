EagleMaven
Eagles Lose Scout to Matt Rhule and Panthers

John McMullen

When it comes to transactions, personnel departments around the NFL are on a different timetable, one that runs from draft to draft.

That’s why the upheaval around the league comes after the draft process with most contracts set to expire May 1 or shortly thereafter.

The Eagles will have at least some change in Andy Weidl’s department with national scout Patrick Stewart leaving to become the director of player personnel with the Carolina Panthers. NFL Media first reported the move.

Stewart joined the Eagles in 2018 after 11 seasons with the New England Patriots where he started out as a scouting assistant before becoming an area scout and volleying back and forth between pro and college scouting for the Pats.

With the Eagles, Stewart was in charge of the organization’s midwest scouting along with looking at players from a national perspective.

In Carolina, Stewart will be reuniting with Matt Rhule, the former Temple and Baylor coach who has now taken over as the Panthers head coach.

In many ways, the NFL is about relationships and that explains Stewart’s sojourn to the Queen City where he will reunite with Rhule.

Rhule and Stewart first got to know one another at Western Carolina University in 2005 when Stewart was just starting his career as a grad assistant and Rhule was the associate head coach. Stewart went with Rhule to Temple in 2006 and was the Owls’ assistant director of football operations while Rhule was the defensive line coach under Al Golden.

By 2007 Stewart had graduated to the NFL with the Pats and has been scouting for the past 14 years.

John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every day on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, Every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio, and every weekday on ESPN 97.3 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Eagles 2020 NFL Schedule: 10 Takeaways

Philly has a setup that could lend to a quick start but coming out of the bye they will play five of their final eight games on the road and against some teams that figure to be in playoff contention

Ed Kracz

The Good, Bad and Ugly of the 2020 Eagles' Schedule

The slate features some difficult games against some heavyweights from a season ago

John McMullen

Eagles 2020 Schedule is Released

Philly will host three standout quarterbacks while playing two potential Hall of Fame passers on the road. Here is the full slate of games with commentary

Ed Kracz

NFL Wants Plans in Place to Reopen Facilities

The goal is to begin the process of reopening by May 15

John McMullen

COVID-19's Impact on Eagles Coaches

With a new structure in place, one that does not have a traditional offensive coordinator, the challenge could be greater with pandemic keeping players and coaches apart

John McMullen

Eagles, Cowboys Have Dominated NFC East

The path each team will have to travel to get back on top in 2020 will become known on Thursday night when the NFL releases its schedule

Ed Kracz

Marquise Goodwin is Eagles’ Speedy Safety Net

Of all the speed the Eagles have assembled the fastest of them all is former Olympic long jumper Marquise Goodwin.

John McMullen

Jadeveon Clowney a Match for Eagles?

The defensive end who knocked QB Carson Wentz out of last year's playoff game is still a free agent and plays a position that is a perceived need for Philly

Ed Kracz

How Many TDs will Rookie Jalen Reagor Score?

One sportsbook has set the over/under number at 4.5, but that feels a touch low, so I am taking the over. Here's why

Ed Kracz

by

BillEnright

In Carson Wentz’s QB Room, Nate Sudfeld Still Matters

After the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld became the forgotten man in the team's quarterback equation

John McMullen

by

Ed Kracz