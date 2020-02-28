EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles may be Mexico Bound

Ed Kracz

The Grand Canyon may be off the travel itinerary of traveling Eagles fans this fall. The good news, however, is they can explore Mexico City.

The NFL announced on Friday that the Arizona Cardinals will host an NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca this season. The Eagles are scheduled to play a road game against the Cardinals, so there is a chance, probably even better than a 50-50 one, that the Eagles will meet the Cardinals in Mexico.

The Eagles have played only one game outside of the United States, and that came during the 2018 season when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

There are always legitimate questions about the safety of the turf in stadiums outside the U.S., and Wembley Stadium was the site where the Eagles lost cornerback Jalen Mills with a foot injury.

The injury kept Mills out for nearly a year.

Estadio Azteca has hosted one game the past three seasons. The last time the Cardinals played in Mexico was 2005.

The Eagles’ road schedule has some nice places to visit for fans, even if their game against the Cardinals is moved to Mexico, because Arizona is a good tourist destination.

Other trips, other then the usual three to NFC East cities Dallas, Washington and New York, include San Francisco, Cleveland (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), Pittsburgh, and Green Bay (Lambeau Field).

Eagles home games include the three NFC East teams plus the Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, who may be quarterbacked by Joe Burrow, and the Saints.

The NFL schedule isn’t released until mid-April, but it might not be a bad idea that if you don’t already have a passport, now would be a good time to get one.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Howie Roseman Doesn't Rule Out Moving Up in Draft

Eagles general manager could try to trade up to grab either CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy, though many mock drafts have them staying at No. 21 and getting the third member of the Big Three, Henry Ruggs

Ed Kracz

About Eagles Free Agency Approach and Coaching Hires

Here is more from head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman from the NFL Scouting Combine

Ed Kracz

Jon Runyan Hopes to Cast Larger Shadow than Dad

Jon Runyan Hopes to Cast Larger Shadow than Dad

Ed Kracz

EAGLES COMBINE CONFIDENTIAL: Center Prospects

This is a good class for interior offensive linemen and here are three that could interest the Eagles

Ed Kracz

Nick Harris Would fit Perfectly with Eagles

If team elects to beef up the interior of the offensive line early in the draft, they could not do much better than a player who plays like a Jason Kelce clone

Ed Kracz

Howie Roseman Not Yet Sold on Receiver Class

Eagles general manager wants to let the evaluation process run its course during the Scouting Combine and the days that follow leading up the NFL Draft

Ed Kracz

Jason Peters' Eagles Future Still Cloudy

General Manager Howie Roseman met with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine and didn't reveal whether the left tackle would return or not this season, opening the door for more speculation

Ed Kracz

An Eagles-Related Lap Around Combine

Here are some quick first impressions from the morning of day one at the NFL Scouting Combine

Ed Kracz

Receivers Open Day One at Combine

It's a big first day at NFL Scouting Combine for the Eagles, who are expected to take at least one pass catcher, and maybe two, and as early as the first round when the NFL Draft begins on April 23

Ed Kracz

Glimpsing the Eagles as Combine Nears

The offseason so far has been more about coaching staff and front office maneuvering, but personnel matters will start heating up as the NFL's Scouting Combine begins this week

Ed Kracz