Eagles may be Mexico Bound

The Grand Canyon may be off the travel itinerary of traveling Eagles fans this fall. The good news, however, is they can explore Mexico City.

The NFL announced on Friday that the Arizona Cardinals will host an NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca this season. The Eagles are scheduled to play a road game against the Cardinals, so there is a chance, probably even better than a 50-50 one, that the Eagles will meet the Cardinals in Mexico.

The Eagles have played only one game outside of the United States, and that came during the 2018 season when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

There are always legitimate questions about the safety of the turf in stadiums outside the U.S., and Wembley Stadium was the site where the Eagles lost cornerback Jalen Mills with a foot injury.

The injury kept Mills out for nearly a year.

Estadio Azteca has hosted one game the past three seasons. The last time the Cardinals played in Mexico was 2005.

The Eagles’ road schedule has some nice places to visit for fans, even if their game against the Cardinals is moved to Mexico, because Arizona is a good tourist destination.

Other trips, other then the usual three to NFC East cities Dallas, Washington and New York, include San Francisco, Cleveland (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), Pittsburgh, and Green Bay (Lambeau Field).

Eagles home games include the three NFC East teams plus the Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, who may be quarterbacked by Joe Burrow, and the Saints.

The NFL schedule isn’t released until mid-April, but it might not be a bad idea that if you don’t already have a passport, now would be a good time to get one.