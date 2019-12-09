Eagle
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles may be Short on Receivers, if Nelson Agholor Cannot Play

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA - If Nelson Agholor cannot play due to a knee injury that has him questionable for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants, the Eagles will have just three receivers available.

Those three are Alshon Jeffery, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward. It isn’t exactly the way the Eagles drew it up at the beginning of the season, but this is what they have been reduced with a season-ending injury to DeSean Jackson and the release of an unproductive Mack Hollins.

The Eagles added Marken Michel to the practice squad earlier in the week but didn’t promote him on Sunday. Michel, whose brother is New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, has yet to play in an NFL game but has extensive experience in the Canadian Football League.

Michel was with the Eagles during training camp and made a strong bid for a roster spot before being cut prior to the start of the season.

Head coach Doug Pederson was asked on Friday morning if the team would make a move over the weekend to add receiver depth.

“We're very comfortable with the guys we have,” said Pederson. “If it's three, it's three. We brought up Perk (tight end Josh Perkins) a week ago to help us there, so that's an addition there. Then we go play … But we're very comfortable and feel good with the guys we have in that receiver room.”

Agholor was listed as questionable for last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but ended up playing 61 snaps. He was targeted six times and made three catches for 41 yards, so there is probably a good chance he will play on Monday.

Perkins played seven special teams snaps in Miami.

Also listed as questionable are running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle).

Howard is likely to miss his fourth straight game. The Eagles were 5-4 when Howard suffered his injury late in the win over the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles are 0-3 without him.

Barnett could miss his first game of the season despite battling a couple different nagging injuries throughout the year. He leads the team in quarterback hurries and hits with 28 and is second in sacks with 4.5.

Unlike the receiver position, the Eagles have several options at defensive end, including rookie Shareef Miller and Daeshon Hall. Hall has been active for just five games; Miller for only one.

“Obviously (we can) bring either one or both of those up in that situation,” said Pederson.

The coach added that Genard Avery could also be a player who may have an increased role. Avery was acquired a day before the trade deadline from the Cleveland Browns and has played just 21 snaps since his arrival.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles-Giants Preview: Which Team will End Losing Streak?

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles aim to keep playoff hopes alive, but will have to handle the return of veteran quarterback Eli Manning to the lineup

Running-Back-by-Committee Approach Nonexistent in Eagles' Losing Streak

Ed Kracz
0

Head coach Doug Pederson has been relying almost exclusively on Miles Sanders with Jordan Howard injured

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: A Closer Look at the New York Giants

Ed Kracz
1 0

Beat writer Patricia Traina answered five burning questions about the Giants in advance for Monday's important game for the Eagles

Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley Take Rivalry and Friendship to Next Level

Ed Kracz
0

The Eagles' and Giants' running backs became good friends at Penn State, and will now see each other twice a year as NFC East rivals

Eagles Put on Pads, Try to Turn Page from Miami Loss

Ed Kracz
1 0

Quarterback Carson Wentz said the mood is good, tight end Zach Ertz said practice was intense as team prepares for Monday game against Giants

Mike Groh Gives no Reason for Release of Mack Hollins

Ed Kracz
3 0

Eagles offensive coordinator defered questions to Doug Pederon and Howie Roseman a day after cutting receiver, who was quickly claimed by Miami Dolphins

Eagles' Team Chemistry Not Like 2017

Ed Kracz
0

Roster was stable during Super Bowl run, unlike this year when just about every week a noteworthy release has happened

Doug Pederson Believes His Message is still Getting Through

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles coach said he has not lost the locker room despite a disappointing 5-7 season

Eagles Have Had Plenty of Success Against Eli Manning, Monday's Likely Starter

Ed Kracz
0

New York Giants quarterback has a 10-22 career record vs. Philly, but with Daniel Jones injured, he will likely get another shot to beat the Eagles

Jason Kelce said Eagles Must be Accountable for their Play

Ed Kracz
0

Still in control of their own destiny by having to win out, team is playoff mode right now, though the locker room was a glum place to be on Wednesday