Eagles may be Short on Receivers, if Nelson Agholor Cannot Play

PHILADELPHIA - If Nelson Agholor cannot play due to a knee injury that has him questionable for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants, the Eagles will have just three receivers available.

Those three are Alshon Jeffery, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward. It isn’t exactly the way the Eagles drew it up at the beginning of the season, but this is what they have been reduced with a season-ending injury to DeSean Jackson and the release of an unproductive Mack Hollins.

The Eagles added Marken Michel to the practice squad earlier in the week but didn’t promote him on Sunday. Michel, whose brother is New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, has yet to play in an NFL game but has extensive experience in the Canadian Football League.

Michel was with the Eagles during training camp and made a strong bid for a roster spot before being cut prior to the start of the season.

Head coach Doug Pederson was asked on Friday morning if the team would make a move over the weekend to add receiver depth.

“We're very comfortable with the guys we have,” said Pederson. “If it's three, it's three. We brought up Perk (tight end Josh Perkins) a week ago to help us there, so that's an addition there. Then we go play … But we're very comfortable and feel good with the guys we have in that receiver room.”

Agholor was listed as questionable for last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but ended up playing 61 snaps. He was targeted six times and made three catches for 41 yards, so there is probably a good chance he will play on Monday.

Perkins played seven special teams snaps in Miami.

Also listed as questionable are running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle).

Howard is likely to miss his fourth straight game. The Eagles were 5-4 when Howard suffered his injury late in the win over the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles are 0-3 without him.

Barnett could miss his first game of the season despite battling a couple different nagging injuries throughout the year. He leads the team in quarterback hurries and hits with 28 and is second in sacks with 4.5.

Unlike the receiver position, the Eagles have several options at defensive end, including rookie Shareef Miller and Daeshon Hall. Hall has been active for just five games; Miller for only one.

“Obviously (we can) bring either one or both of those up in that situation,” said Pederson.

The coach added that Genard Avery could also be a player who may have an increased role. Avery was acquired a day before the trade deadline from the Cleveland Browns and has played just 21 snaps since his arrival.