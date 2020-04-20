Eagles Mock Draft 4.0 Feature 3 Trades

Is it really going to be this simple to predict who the Eagles will take in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Is it truly wide receiver or bust, and is that wide receiver really going to be Justin Jefferson, the LSU pass catcher that only one or two outliers have predicted will be an Eagle with the 21st overall selection on Thursday night?

The last time everyone had general manager Howie Roseman’s pick figured out was 2016 when the GM made two separate trades in the days leading up to the draft to get to number two overall.

Everybody knew Carson Wentz was coming to town. Oh, there were one or two outliers then, too, that thought maybe it would be Jared Goff.

There’s never 100 percent agreement with what Roseman may do. There’s also no predicting what he may do.

Here’s what I’m predicting: three trades – one up, two back - that will give the Eagles the 10 picks they would have had before the trade for Darius Slay cost them two, plus they will get another pick in next year’s draft.

Let’s have some fun with mock draft No. 4:

ROUND ONE, No. 21

TRADE

Eagles deal this pick to the Indianapolis Colts, who are in the market for a quarterback because Philip Rivers is 38 and is on a one-year deal. Jordan Love should still be here for Indy and maybe Tua Tagovailoa, too. The Eagles receive the Colts’ second-round pick at No. 34 overall, their third-round pick at No. 75 and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. At the moment, the Eagles have just six picks next year.

Previous pick: Justin Jefferson, LSU, WR

ROUND TWO, No. 34

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Going out on a limb that he will be available. If not, there’s a good chance one or more of the following will be: Jalen Reagor, Denzel Mims, Laviska Shenault, KJ Hamler, Tee Higgins.

ROUND TWO, No. 53

Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple

Getting an interior lineman allows the Eagles to, one, groom Jason Kelce’s replacement, and, two, allow Matt Pryor to focus more on being a backup tackle.

Previous: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Ryne

ROUND THREE, No. 75

Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota

After trading out of the first round, the Eagles turn this pick from Indy into their safety of the future.

ROUND THREE, No. 103

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

A tackling machine the Eagles could use. He was one of the their top-30 visits before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered everything.

Previous: Logan Wilson

ROUND FOUR

TRADE

Eagles deal a fourth-round pick, No. 146, and a fifth-round selection, No. 168, to the Falcons and in return receive Atlanta’s fourth-round pick at No. 119 overall. There’s a good chance Atlanta will move up in the first round and could use an extra pick. Currently, they don’t own a fifth-round selection.

ROUND FOUR No. 119

Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida

Connor Barwin, who is a special assistant to general manager Howie Roseman, fell in love with Greenard at the Senior Bowl. At 6-4 263, Greenard had 10 sacks last year, his only season with the Gators after two years and 9.5 sacks with Louisville.

There's a chance Greenard could be taken at No. 103 by Eagles as they cross fingers Wilson is still here at this pick, or they could go for another LB if he isn't.

ROUND FOUR, No. 127

Antonio Gibson, WR/RB, Memphis

A boom or bust prospect, who isn’t refined as either a receiver or running back. He’s an athlete with good size (6-0, 228) who could become a headache for defensive coordinators.

Previous: Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida

ROUND FOUR, No. 145

L’Jarious Sneed, CB, Louisiana Tech

Was moved from cornerback to safety last year and did not play well. His true fit is as a cornerback and has good size at 6-0, 192.

Previous: Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan

ROUND SIX

TRADE

Eagles move backwards five spots, swapping places with New England at No 195 overall in exchange for the Patriots’ two picks in the seventh round, pick Nos. 230 and 241

ROUND SIX, No, 195

Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

Father Andy was a former first-round pick in 1989, played 12 years in the NFL, and is currently the OL coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Has the intelligence and frame (6-8, 311) to develop into a solid backup at the very least but will first need to get stronger.

ROUND SEVEN, No. 230

Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

Not blessed with great speed which makes him more of a slot receiver. At 6-3, 215, has good size to use over the middle and, if developed properly, can be in the mix at the slot with Greg Ward.

ROUND SEVEN, No. 241

Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State

An all-out hustle player who has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage. Eagles had success in the seventh round with a defensive tackle not long ago in Beau Allen. Windsor, weighs just 290 compared to Allen’s 330 but is an inch taller than Allen at 6-4, and could be a diamond-in-the-rough.