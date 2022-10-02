Eagles Move to 4-0, Beat Jaguars Behind Miles Sanders, Five Forced Turnovers

PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson got the loud ovation he had hoped for in his return to the city he delivered a Super Bowl, but it was his former team that got the victory.

The Eagles beat Pederson’s new team, the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, on a miserably wet and windy Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

They had to overcome a 14-point, first-quarter deficit to remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL at 4-0 with a date in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals next weekend.

Once again, it was a second-quarter onslaught by the offense that got the job done.

After trailing 14-0 after one quarter, the Eagles exploded for 20 points in the second quarter. They have now scored 85 points in four second quarters.

The Jaguars entered the game having won two in a row to shoot to the top of the AFC South standings. They are now 2-2.

The defense rose to the occasion once again. It forced five turnovers from quarterback Trevor Lawrence – four fumbles and one interception. The Jaguars had committed only turnover in their first three games.

Haason Reddick had two strip-sack fumbles. He recovered one. The other, which came after Eagles failed to convert a fourth-and-2 from Jacksonville's 21-yard line with 1:54 to play and up eight.

Javon Hargrave recovered Reddick's second strip-sack to seal the win.

Reddick now has 3.5 sacks in the last two games.

The Eagles scored 22 points off those five turnovers.

Offensively, Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards. His previous high was 13 set last year. He also scored touchdowns from 10 and 5 yards.

His first TD from 10 yards out tied the game at 14-14. Kenny Gainwell’s 10-yard run gave Philly the lead at 20-14.

As a team, the Eagles ran for 210 yards on 50 rushes.

They did it against a defense that was No. 1 against the run coming in, allowing just 55 yards per game.

The Jaguars’ first score came on a 59-yard interception return by safety Andre Cisco after a deflected ball landed in his arms with 11:15 to play in the opening quarter.

On their next possession, Lawrence led a nice scoring drive that was capped with a 4-yard TD throw to Jamal Agnew.

The Jaguars didn't score again until 7:19 left in the fourth quarter.

Hurts recovered from a rocky first quarter by completing 16 of 25 passes for 204 yards.

The Eagles lost five players to injury, including two offensive linemen: left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder) and guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle). Jack Driscoll stepped in for Mailata while Sua Opeta filled in for Seumalo and made a nice block on Sanders’ second TD run of the day.

Others who were injured were Darius Slay (forearm), Patrick Johnson (head injury), and Kyron Johnson (head injury).

