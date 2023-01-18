Eagles New Bodyguard Jordan Mailata Responds to Bounty, Lane Johnson Injury

The Eagles' LT said it's his job to keep his QB, Jalen Hurts, safe and had praise for his RT's effort in trying to be ready to play on Saturday despite a groin injnury that needs surgery

PHILADELPHIA – Jason Peters was the original Bodyguard, and protector to such quarterbacks as Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, among others, during his 11 years as the Eagles’ left tackle.

That probably makes Jordan Malaita ‘The Bodyguard 2 – the sequel.’

So, when Jalen Hurts started talking about enemy bounties because he plays quarterback, Mailata wasn’t having any of it.

“If he’s got a bounty, I got a bounty,” said the team’s new bodyguard. “It’s my job to make sure that bounty isn’t claimed. I’m going to do everything I can to execute the right technique and the right plays to make sure he stays clean, and I stay dirty.

“That’s how it should be played. Dude, there were a couple of games where I’m looking there at him in the huddle, and I’m like, ‘This (bleeper) is really dirty right now.’”

Hurts didn’t specifically say that the New York Giants would be putting a price on his head when they visit Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday (8:15 p.m./FOX) in the Division Round of the playoffs. The QB was just answering a question about his shoulder and if he believes the Giants will attack the injury.

“It’s football,” was his answer. “I got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field, so I’m going to go out there and play my game, so whatever happens, happens.”

It was a benign answer, though, he said, without any intention of planting a bug in the officiating crew led by Clete Blakeman assigned to the game.

“Nah,” said Hurts when asked if he wanted more flags to protect him. “Obviously, the quarterback gets a lot of attention. I think every quarterback in the league has a bounty on him in the sense to stop him.”

Hurts’ protection obviously starts with the offensive line

"(Hurts) expects a high standard from the O-line and we expect the same from him," said Mailata. "That’s why we gel well and we’re able to give him time in the pocket. That’s what we’re going to aim to do.

"If we pass the ball, give him time. If we run the ball, if he runs the ball, if Boston runs the ball, whoever’s running the ball, make sure we give them those lanes and create some explosives."

The offensive line, though, will have another player playing through injury, with right tackle Lane Johnson treating a muscle tear in his groin that will require surgery.

Johnson was limited in Tuesday's practice but is intent on playing on Saturday.

“He’s a machine, dude, he’s a machine,” said Mailata. “That’s why we voted him as a captain. We knew that he would always have the heart to do whatever it takes to win, and that’s what he’s doing. He’s finding a way to get back onto the field with his brothers. That’s why we love him.”

