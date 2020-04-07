EAGLES NFL DRAFT PREVIEW: The Interior Offensive Line

The interior of the Eagles offensive line is as solid as it’s ever been but nothing is as fluid as the NFL, so the trick for general manager Howie Roseman is serving two masters: the present and the future.

Philadelphia’s interior group is arguably the best in the NFL with two All-Pro-level players in center Jason Kelce and right guard Brandon Brooks, as well as a more than competent starter at left guard in Isaac Seumalo.

The depth on the O-Line as a whole took a hit when the versatile Halapoulivaati Vaitai left for big money in Detroit and that will be where the Eagles will look when it comes to the 2020 draft.

Although Vaitai is most known for his work as a swing tackle with the Eagles, he could also play both guard positions and that kind of Swiss Army Knife isn’t as easy to find as some may think. Of the incumbents, third-year pro Matt Pryor got his feet wet last season inside at guard and certainly has the frame at 6-foot-7 to swing outside as well.

As far as the true interior backup, the Eagles believe 2019 undrafted rookie Nate Herbig has the tools to play center and both guard positions but that remains a projection. Another undrafted rookie from last season, Sua Opeta, can play either guard position and when Miami tried to sign Opeta from the Eagles’ practice squad, Philadelphia promoted him, a clear indication that the organizations sees some promise.

Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland always likes to keep a natural center around on the PS as well and that was Keegan Render last season.

Long-term, the Eagles need to be preparing for life after Kelce, who is at the stage of his career where he considers his proferssion a year-to-year proposition.

Brooks, meanwhile, suffered another injury late for a second straight season but this one (a dislocated shoulder) is not nearly as troublesome as the Achilles’ tear in the playoffs from the 2018-19 campaign in which he bounced back, somewhat miraculously, to have his best season.

Inside the organization, many have said that Seumalo’s best position is center and that he may ultimately be the heir apparent for Kelce and kick over, but remember the same sentiment was said about Lane Johnson flipping over to left tackle once Jason Peters moved on. As the years passed and Johnson developed into one of the best right tackles in the NFL, that thought was abandoned.

If the Eagles do jump into the draft pool on the interior OL later this month keep an eye on Washington center Nick Harris, especially if he begins to slip a bit.

Harris has some versatility playing at right guard for one season at UW before developing into an All-Pac 12 OC. He’s a player with some Kelce-like traits in that he’s a bit undersized but flashes tremendous foot quickness and athleticism.

Harris recently Facetimed with the Eagles according to an NFL source, so Philadelphia is doing its due diligence.

The questions start with whether Harris will be able to anchor against some of the stronger NFL defensive tackles.

“People talk about my athleticism and my football IQ,” said Harris. “But I take pride in finishing my blocks and being physical. Making sure my opponent knows I’m there.”

Harris is keenly aware of the comparisons to Kelce, once a lightly-regraded sixth-round pick who has developed into a three-time All-Pro with the Eagles.

“He’s like the main person I watch,” said Harris. “I’ve watched hours of film on him. I really look up to him. I have a connection with him through (former Eagles OL coach) Howard Mudd. I like to model my game to his and try to use any techniques or tools he uses and apply it to my game because I think he’s one of the best technicians in the game right now at the center position.”

Like Kelce, Harris can move to the second level with ease and can even reach the secondary with well-developed plays.

“(Kelce) moves well at the second and third levels. That’s something I pride myself on. Blocking people in space,” said Harris.

It’s interesting when 300-pound people regard themselves as small but that’s the case with modern NFL offensive linemen and it’s a hurdle that Harris, like Kelce did, must overcome.

“(Kelce) has to use different leverages and techniques to win blocks,” Harris said. “That’s something I really take pride in as a center, especially being my size. You have to be able to use those things to your advantage.”

BUILDING THE PERFECT IOL

Pass blocking - Zach Shackelford, Texas - Shackelford was able to mirror just about everyone on the college level inside as a prospect with excellent balance and technique.

Run blocking - Ben Bredeson, Michigan - Bredeson will struggle with interior quickness on the pass rush but if you want to play power football this is your guy.

Pulling/trapping - Shane Lemieux, Oregon - Prospects don’t come much more polished than Lemieux these days after 52 college starts honed his technique.

Get Off- Nick Harris, Washington - Harris is ahead on the curve when it comes to the first step and establishing leverage.

Downfield Blocking - Ben Bartch, St. John’s - A prep tight end, Bartch made the move to LT as a small-school star and projects inside in the pros. He can move.

Toughness - Ben Bredeson, Michigan - If Bredeson had the athleticism to match his nastiness and toughness, he’d be a first-round pick.

EAGLES MAVEN TOP 10:

1. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

2. Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

3. Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State

4. Matt Hennessy, Temple

5. Nick Harris, Washington

6. Shane Lemieux, Oregon

7. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

8. Ben Bredeson, Michigan

9. Damien Lewis, LSU

10. Ben Bartch, St, John’s

Sleeper - Keith Ismael, San Diego State

Boom or Bust - Ben Bredeson, Michigan

