EAGLES NOTEBOOK: First-Round WRs Work on Punt Returns

DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor took reps as punt returners, plus Nick Sirianni talks about Dallas Goedert, some debut Eagles, a surprise injury, and more

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles went indoors on Wednesday, out of the bright sunshine bathing South Philadelphia in its glow, for an hour walkthrough. After a brief break, they continued their practice outside.

It was during that outside time when the Eagles may have tipped their hand on who may be returning punts in Sunday’s opener against the Falcons (1 p.m.). Or maybe it was a smokescreen knowing that it would grab the attention of reporters squinting into the sun to see what was going on and word would reach Atlanta.

Either way, DeVonta Smith was practicing punt returns alongside Jalen Reagor. Wide receiver coach Aaron Moorehead stood nearby offering instruction.

Now, Reagor is no stranger to returning punts.

He did 23 times in his final two seasons at TCU, including 15 times in his last year when he had 12 returns for 312 yards (20.8 yards per return) and two touchdowns. Yet, the Eagles used him just four times last year. He had 94 yards and an electric 73-yard return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

Returning punts is exactly a foreign notion to Smith. He did it in his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Alabama, with 11 returns for 237 yards (21.5 yards per return).

And Smith stayed healthy all year long.

Returning punts at any level carries great risk, obviously, with perhaps an even greater threat of harm in the NFL and especially for someone like Smith who weighs 166 pounds.

Special teams coach Michael Clay spoke last week about the returners he might use and specifically said, “We don't want to give Atlanta a special insight, but as you saw, we rotate a lot of guys through preseason.”

Clay added, “There were a lot of guys that have dynamic speed, dynamic cutting abilities. So, we have a good thought in terms of a coaching staff of who we're going to throw out there, but we have a nice room to pick from.”

Perhaps the picks have been decided and it’s going to be the team’s first-round draft choices these past two springs.

NO GOEDERT CONCERNS

Head coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t expect Dallas Goedert to let his lack of a contract extension affect him during the season, even though it was something that had been expected until the tight end said earlier the week, the team “went in a different direction."

Clearly, that different direction was the decision to hang on to Zach Ertz and the $8.5 million remaining on his contract.

“Dallas has been a pro and I enjoy being around Dallas every day,” said the coach. “I know we're going to try like heck to get Dallas the football because he is a really good player. He's one of our really good players on this team, and I just see him come to work every day to get better every day.”

EAGLES DEBUTS

Excluding the rookies, there are four players who are expected to make their Eagles’ debut against the Falcons.

One is punter Arryn Siposs. It will actually be his NFL debut as well.

The other three are on defense and they are on each level of it – defensive end/linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, linebacker Eric Wilson, and safety Anthony Harris.

“We've done a good job, I think, as a staff and as a team talking about the history that this team has and that the city has, right, and how good of fans we have and how passionate of fans we have,” Sirianni said.

“So, that's been being discussed from early on, how special it is. ‘Hey, you guys that haven't played for the Philadelphia Eagles, or coached, how special it actually is here in this city with the fans that we have.’ And so, we've been talking about that.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It means the world. It’s a tremendous honor. I’ve obviously seen the guys before me that have been named captain. Growing up as a kid, you see captains and you see the ‘C’ on their chests and all those things. It exemplifies more than that.

“It exemplifies the hard work that goes into it. The relationships that you built with your teammates, and the whole bunch. For everybody to grant me that and allow me lead and to do those things, I’m excited and don’t take it lightly.” – QB Jalen Hurts on being named one of the team’s six captains for the season.

INJURY REPORT

The Eagles’ first injury report of the season had a bit of a surprise on it – right guard Brandon Brooks was limited with a knee. Also limited were safety Rodney McLeod (knee), OL Landon Dickerson (knee), and linebacker Davion Taylor (calf).

