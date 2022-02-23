McMullen: Eagles-Only Mock Draft 1.0

With three first-round picks, the Eagles will have the opportunity to make some serious headway in the NFC

The (planned) bubble burst thanks to the power of NFL agents and the Scouting Combine will go on as scheduled next week, returning after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with that comes the fun, albeit fruitless exercise, of sifting through the available talent and trying to figure out who the Eagles might select in what should be one of the more important drafts in franchise history considering the fact that Philadelphia starts with the process with three first-round picks.

Obviously, the Eagles themselves don't know where they will be on April 28 because there is still much due diligence to be performed on the 2022 draft class with the combine and pro days ahead. More so, free agency, which begins on March 16 will also have a big impact on Howie Roseman's thinking on draft day.

So, as they used to say in the days when betting on the NFL was illegal, consider my Eagles only mock draft 1.0 for entertainment purposes only.

Round 1, No. 15: Travon Walker, edge, Georgia - In an era where multiple fronts are all the rage in defensive football, the versatile Walker is exactly the kind of player Jonathan Gannon needs to unfurl some of the unique looks the defensive coordinator wants to throw at opposing offenses.

With the length of a prototypical edge and the seamless ability to play inside, you'll see some worrying about where Walker projects but the answer is anywhere, exactly what Gannon wants.

Round 1, No. 16: Trent McDuffie, Washington - The secret might be out now that Daniel Jeremiah put McDuffie in the top 15 of his most recent mock draft but if others remain slow in figuring out McDuffie should be in the conversation for the top CB in the draft he could be in the mix for the Eagles who want an upgrade opposite Darius Slay on the outside.

Round 1, No. 19: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama - The Eagles probably aren't going to take all three of their scheduled first-round picks but if Roseman is forced to limit any wanted maneuverability, there is simply no way you're seeing three consecutive defenders when you factor in Jeffrey Lurie's beliefs in offensive football and the fact that Nick Sirianni is an offensive coach.

You need multiple playmakers in the modern NFL and Williams' torn ACL in the National Championship Game will give the Eagles an opportunity to buy a little bit low on a superior prospect.

Round 2, No, 51: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor - Both Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris are free agents and the Eagles could use an upgrade even if both 2021 starters are back. Pitre is undersized but plays with the violence and physicality of a box safety.

Round 3, No. 83: Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota - Mafe is another versatile edge piece with explosiveness and the Eagles need to take multiple swings early at perhaps their biggest need.

Round 4, No. 123: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati - Beavers is the kind of LB that will fit a hybrid front (sense a pattern). A former receiver in high school, Beavers is a better run defender than pass coverage linebacker and that bodes well when you are projecting the traits of a Day 3 pick.

Round 5, No. 154: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan - A big, physical back who could take on the Jordan Howard role in Nick Sirianni's offense.

Round 5, No. 162: Aqeel Glass, QB, Alabama A&M - The Eagles like to add a QB to the mix every few years and Glass is a big, developmental project with upside if Brian Johnson can get his mechanics headed in the right direction.

Round 5, No. 166: Matt Henningson, DL, Wisconsin - A high-effort player who played outside in college and could project inside at the pro level and become a serviceable rotational player.

Round 6, No. 205: Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State - A 6-foot-3 cornerback, McCollum could be exactly what Gannon is looking for in zone coverage with some sound and patient coaching.

