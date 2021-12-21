Eagles Preview: Five on the Washington Football Team

Uncertainty is on the docket Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field in a battle to stay in the playoff wildcard hunt

PHILADELPHIA - Any angst that the Eagles were getting the short end of the COVID-19 stick evaporated Monday when it became clear that the virus ravaged Washington Football Team would still be up against it when things kick off after a 48-plus hour delay Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

That's because the postponement of three games, including the Eagles and the WFT, wasn't about the micro for the NFL, it was the macro of changing testing protocols for vaccinated, asymptomatic players for the remainder of the season in an effort to mitigate the Omicron variant of the coronavirus which to date has been much more contagious but far less serious when it comes to sickness and disease.

Washington is still dealing with the repercussions of the previous testing regimen, however, which saw over 20 players being put on the COVID-19 list as the height of the outbreak for the team.

The situation was still fluid on Monday with seven WFT assistant coaches being ruled out, along with Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, due to the virus.

Washington did have six players come off the list over the weekend including five defensive linemen, with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat being the most impactful, along with receiver Cam Sims.

48 HOURS

Washington did get some positive news with the extra time but not the home run it was hoping for like Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte teaming up for the original "48 HRS.," maybe more like the underwhelming sequel "Another 48 HRS." You still had some talent with Murphy and Nolte reprising their iconic roles but not the script or supporting cast.

Ron Rivera did get back his best player, Allen, along with potential impact pass rusher in Sweat but the quarterbacks: starter Taylor Heinicke (who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday) and Kyle Allen (shelved on Tuesday of last week) remained iffy as of Monday evening.

On offense, receiver Terry McLaurin was a full participant in practice Sunday for the first time since entering the concussion protocol after a loss to Dallas in Week 14 while fellow wideout Sims was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

The timing would indicate that Allen has a better opportunity to get on the field than Heinicke at QB.

If neither are able to go, Garrett Gilbert is expected to start after being plucked from the New England practice squad last week with Kyle Shurmur, son of former Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and Jordan Ta'amu the other options.

"[Gilbert's] recall has been very good," Rivera said. "The game planning specific things it's really helped not just him, but I think it's helping the coaches get a good handle and feel for what he does really well and what he can adapt to and adjust with. It's also given him an opportunity to watch a little bit more film and see a little bit more as to what to expect from them on the defensive side.”

Rivera expressed some optimism on Sunday that both of his usual QBs could reach the newly adopted Cycle Threshold number to be cleared. The CT related to the potential for spreading the virus among vaccinated and asymptomatic players and a CT of 35 or higher needs to be hit to rejoin the roster.

NO LANDO OR DILLARD

The Eagles want to run the football despite the fact that WFT is better at stopping the run (No. 5 overall) on paper than the pass (No. 30). That becomes complicated with Landon Dickerson hitting the COVID list on Sunday. The big rookie has fused with Jordan Mailata on the left side to give the Eagles the most physical imposing duo in the league when it comes to combination blocks.

The Eagles have talked highly of Sua Opeta, Dickerson's likely replacement, with All-Pro center Jason Kelce recently comparing Opeta to a Tesla stock as a fast-rising player.

That said, the attrition at OG with Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Jack Driscoll, and now Dickerson sidelined has to hit home at some point, and trying to deal with Allen with Opeta and Nate Herbig could be that tipping point.

By Monday afternoon backup OT Andre Dillard joined Dickerson on the COVID-19 list leaving Clark as the swing tackle for the WFT.

SOUS CHEFS

With extra prep time, the Eagles have the advantage as Rivers has spent the majority of his days trying to cobble together a roster rather than coaching up his usual allotment of players.

“We spent hours scanning everyone’s practice squad and on the players we’d worked out since training camp,” Rivera told FMIA's Peter King.

The Eagles on the other hand are relatively healthy and have known the WFT would be next on the schedule since Dec. 5.

YARDS AFTER CONTACT

Maybe the best path to victory for the WFT with the uncertainty at QB is underrated bell-cow back Antonio Gibson. A unique player, who served as a manufactured touch-type in college at Memphis, where he was once teammates with the Eagles' Kenny Gainwell.

In the pros, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Gibson has turned into a bruiser who can control a game if given the opportunity.

Entering Week 16, Gibson is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards after contact behind only Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and Najee Harris. In other words, T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton should bring their lunch pails.

FAMILIAR FACE

DeAndre Carter made the unexpected roster push for the Eagles in 2018, making the initial 53 after entering camp as an afterthought after short stints in Baltimore, Oakland, New England, and San Francisco. Carter took over kick and punt return duties when regular returner Darren Sproles was sidelined with an injury and ultimately bounced back and forth to the practice squad before being waived in November and subsequently claimed by Houston.

These days Carter is in Washington and has 747 total return yards, the most in the NFL this season, and was first in Pro Bowl fan voting for NFC returners.

PREDICTIONS:

John McMullen (10-3, 8-5 vs. spread) - The Eagles should beat this version of the WFT with their C game never mind an A-like effort. All the hand-wringing by some fans about the NFL taking away a layup will result in the same layup, just delayed by a couple of days.

EAGLES 30, WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM 13

Ed Kracz (7-6, 6-6 vs. spread) - These two teams will turn around and play again in just 13 days, so getting a leg up will be important. Who knows what the rosters will look like by then with COVID-19 again back in play. Right now, the WFT has been hit hard, and the Eagles added two to the virus list already this week - Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard. Washington's virus losses are more significant at the moment.

EAGLES 31, WASHINGTON 17

