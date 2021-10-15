Eagles Rally Falls Short, Drop 28-22 Decision to Bucs

Jalen Hurts threw for just 115 yards against the worst pass defense in the NFL but accounted for three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing

PHILADELPHIA – It got ugly early and never got any prettier as the Eagles lost 28-22 to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

At least last week, the ugly duckling turned into a swan late in a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. The mountain proved too steep to climb against a seasoned Buccaneers team, though the Eagles gave it a good try late in the second half.

Now 2-4, the Eagles will travel to Las Vegas to play a Raiders team in turmoil on Oct. 24.

After falling behind 28-7 against Tampa, they valiantly battled back to within six points.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another one, but could not undo the magic of Tom Brady, who completed 34 of 42 throws for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, that from Eagles safety Anthony Harris.

The Bucs' super-veteran made sure the Eagles couldn't complete the comeback.

After Hurts' six-yard TD run with 5:54 to play and ensuing two-point conversion throw to Quez Watkins, the Bucs went on a time-chewing march that included a big third-down conversion.

The Eagles never got the ball back.

Eagles linebacker Genard Avery helped get that final drive started with a taunting penalty that tacked on 15 yards to a two-yard run from Leonard Fournette, who had a strong game with 81 yards on 22 runs and two touchdowns with another 46 yards on six catches.

The Eagles' comeback began with 2:15 to play in the third quarter when Hurts ran in from six yards on fourth-and-goal to make the score 28-14.

It was also Hurts who cashed a touchdown on the team's first possession of the game, a 5-yard throw to Zach Ertz with 6:01 to go in the opening quarter to even the score at 7-7.

In a puzzling move, the Bucs tried to go for it on fourth-and-three near midfield, but Bady fired high to tight end O.J. Howard with 8:59 to play in the game.

That gave the Eagles some life and they went 54 yards in seven plays to make the score 28-22.

But again, too much Brady at the end thwarted the comeback.

“[The Eagles defense] played tough," said Brady. "They have a good front. They really clogged up the run game in there and we just didn’t hit as many passes as we needed to. I felt they did a great job. They really made us earn it and we just came up short a few times.”

Hurts threw for just 115 yards against a Bucs' pass defense that ranked dead last coming into the game. Despite the three touchdowns - he now has 8 passing and five rushing - he had a passer rating of 55.7 and had just 12 completions in 26 attempts.

It was the QB's second straight sub-par week.

Miles Sanders had only one first-half run, but was used more during the comeback and finished with nine carries for 56 yards.

The Eagles' two best offensive plays were pass interference penalties, both with Jalen Reagor running routes. The PIs went for 45 and 50 yards and set up two of the Eagles' scores.

Bucs WR Antonio Brown had nine catches for 93 yards with a 23-yard score in the first quarter that gave Tampa Bay a 14-7 lead.

All four of Tampa Bay's scoring drives went longer than five minutes, with their fourth and final one lasting 7:41, spanning 79 yards with 12 plays.

"We have to get off the field a couple more times than we did," said cornerback Avonte Maddox. "But I felt like we did okay but we can do much better. They have a lot of weapons, for sure, in their receiving core and in the backfield.

"They definitely got rid of the ball. It was definitely a big challenge going into the game. We saw that [Brady] was throwing the ball really well deep and they came out and threw a lot of screens. So, we just got to look at it and see what we can do and correct from it.”

