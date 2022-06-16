Skip to main content

Eagles Rebrand with New Wordmark

The team is updating their secondary logo moving forward

The Eagles have decided to tweak their look a bit by adopting a new wordmark moving forward.

The wordmark serves as the team's secondary logo.

The new version of what is essentially the official lettering of the team's nickname will be replacing the organization's old wordmark in all forms of media and public-facing materials that are distributed.

The official team logo, which is the “Eagles head” brand mark that is above the lettering, remains the same and is the team’s primary logo on all forms of branding.

Shifting logos can create a spike in merchandising revenue for sports organizations as loyal fans often immediately want to deck themselves out in the new look. Change always comes with some pushback as well, however, and many Philadelphia fans immediately balked at the new wordmark on social media.

The guess here, though, is that the merchandise will keep flying off the shelves if the Eagles are as good as some observers are projecting them to be in 2022.

Over the past week, digital outlets like Pro Football Focus, The 33rdteam.com, and The Athletic have tabbed Nick Sirianni's team with one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, a top-five receiving, and skill-position group, and a top-10 defensive line.

Of course, everything hinges on the continued development of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had had a solid spring and drew praise from coaches and teammates.

“Just him going through his reads, his progressions, I feel like the ball has got a little more zip on it,” said tight end Dallas Goedert. “He’s getting it out a little bit quicker. You see kind of a 1-2-3-throw. He doesn’t have as many hitches. He’s seeing the game faster, which is really promising.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

