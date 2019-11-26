Eagles Greg Ward

Dan Orlovsky wasn’t the best quarterback to ever play in the National Football League, nor was he the worst.

Orlovsky played with five different teams in eight years in the league, making 12 starts and going 2-10 in those starts. He played in 27 games, threw 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Still, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t understand the game and how it is played.

Look at Doug Pederson and Frank Reich. The two longtime NFL backups combined to win a Super Bowl with the Eagles two years ago.

Orlovsky sent out a tweet explaining the bad play of the Eagles’ wide receivers in Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and it makes total sense.

Here it is:

Watching Orlovsky’s breakdown of the lack of detailing being done by the Eagles receivers is a resounding indictment on Pederson, offensive coordinator Mike Groh and, perhaps most of all, receivers coach Carson Walch.

It could be argued that the two receivers pointed out by Orlovsky are a longtime practice squad member in Greg Ward and a rookie in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Still, Ward has been in the Eagles’ system for, more or less, the past three years and Arcega-Whiteside has been involved since being drafted in the second round last April.

Orlovsky's breakdown seems to free up some of the blame being pinned soley on quarterback Carson Wentz, something Pederson said during his Monday news conference.

"It goes both ways," said Pederson. "It's not always about the quarterback. We can coach that up, obviously, and we will, but we also have to get the other guys in the right spots as well."

If things don’t improve over the final five games with quarterback Carson Wentz and/or his young receivers, it’s likely there will be some offseason changes on Pederson’s staff.