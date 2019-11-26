Eagles Greg Ward

Eagle
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Receivers Struggling with Details

Ed Kracz

Dan Orlovsky wasn’t the best quarterback to ever play in the National Football League, nor was he the worst.

Orlovsky played with five different teams in eight years in the league, making 12 starts and going 2-10 in those starts. He played in 27 games, threw 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Still, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t understand the game and how it is played.

Look at Doug Pederson and Frank Reich. The two longtime NFL backups combined to win a Super Bowl with the Eagles two years ago.

Orlovsky sent out a tweet explaining the bad play of the Eagles’ wide receivers in Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and it makes total sense.

Here it is:

Watching Orlovsky’s breakdown of the lack of detailing being done by the Eagles receivers is a resounding indictment on Pederson, offensive coordinator Mike Groh and, perhaps most of all, receivers coach Carson Walch.

It could be argued that the two receivers pointed out by Orlovsky are a longtime practice squad member in Greg Ward and a rookie in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Still, Ward has been in the Eagles’ system for, more or less, the past three years and Arcega-Whiteside has been involved since being drafted in the second round last April.

Orlovsky's breakdown seems to free up some of the blame being pinned soley on quarterback Carson Wentz, something Pederson said during his Monday news conference.

"It goes both ways," said Pederson. "It's not always about the quarterback. We can coach that up, obviously, and we will, but we also have to get the other guys in the right spots as well."

If things don’t improve over the final five games with quarterback Carson Wentz and/or his young receivers, it’s likely there will be some offseason changes on Pederson’s staff.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Carson Wentz

Ed Kracz
1 0

Eagles quarterback has not looked himself the past two games, both losses, and, while there are excuses that can be offered, his subpar play is a bug concern

Eagles Carson Wentz

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles head coad Doug Pederson said quarterback should be OK to practice and play Sunday, and also defended Wentz's poor play in loss to Seahawks

Jordan Matthews

Ed Kracz
0

Receiver's third stint comes to end after he was released on Monday, ending his recent two-game run

Eagles Brandon Brooks

Ed Kracz
0

Eagles right guard started against the Seahawks, but was unable to finish afer struggling with fatigue and vomitting

Eagles Carson Wentz

Ed Kracz
1 0

The defense coninutes to play well, but isn't getting much help from the offense, especially from quarterback Carson Wentz, who turned the ball over four times

Writers Corbin Smith and Ed Kracz

Ed Kracz
0

Ed Kracz and Corbin Smith talk about what happened in Sunday's game

Eagles Vinny Curry

Ed Kracz
0

Defensive players did not admit to any frustration after offense came up short for second straight week

Eagles Alshon Jeffery

Ed Kracz
0

Check this link throughout the game for everything that happens during Sunday's matchup between Eagles and Seattle

Nick Foles

Ed Kracz
0

That draft could have turned out much differently, with Russell Wilson being taken by the Eagles, but when Seattle beat them to the punch and they took Nick Foles

Eagles Greg Ward

Ed Kracz
0

Ward could have a role on Sunday with receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor listed as questionable