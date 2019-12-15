EAGLES-REDSKINS: Live Blog/Updates and Video

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby will try to play Sunday against the Washington Redskins despite being listed as questionable on Friday’s practice report with a hip flexor injury.

Darby has struggled the past two games, and figures to face a difficult challenge against Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, depending on where McLaurin lines up.

McLaurin, who made his rookie debut against the Eagles in successful fashion back in Week One, with five catches for 125 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown reception, has 46 catches for 703 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

Darby was beaten twice for long touchdowns by Giants rookie receiver Darius Slayton on Monday night. In a loss to the Miami Dolphins the week before, Darby was victimized by DeVante Parker.

Darby will be one of seven cornerbacks dressed for the Eagles on Sunday, including Jalen Mills, Avonte Maddox, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Rasul Douglas, Craig James, and Sidney Jones.

The team will have just three receivers in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, and Rob Davis.

Inactive for the Eagles are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, receiver Nelson Agholor, running back Jordan Howard, defensive ends Derek Barnett and Shareef Miller, right tackle Lane Johnson, and offensive lineman Sua Opeta.

Nate Herbig, a 21-year-old offensive lineman who made the team as an undrafted free agent, is active for the first time this season.

Barnett will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

EAGLES win toss. They defer and send defense out first.

SKINS move ball to Philly 43 then decide to punt on fourth and four. When you have nothing left to play for, not sure why you don't just go for it in that situation.

EAGLES march to Washington 7, but settle for 25 yard field goal to take 3-0 lead. Drive covered 16 plays, 88 yards and 7 minuntes, 40 seconds. Ertz had 3 catches for 48 yards on the drive. Eagles converted 3 of 4 third downs.

SKINS waste little time answering, getting a 75-yard TD catch from Terry McLaurin, who takes short inside pattern and goes disstance after Avonte Maddox misses tackle. Washington 7, Eagles 3

Eagles don't have that kind of big play ability

Dontae Nicholson drills Zach Ertz after deep pass sails high. Called for late hit. Ertz was hurt, but appears to be OK. As he was walking off Ertz had words for Nicholson.

SECOND QUARTER

9:53: Miles Sanders 1 yard TD run completes Eagles drive of 75 yards in 10 plays and 6:18. Eagles overcame three penalties on the drive - block in back by Goedert, hold by Arcega-Whiteside, motion by Peters. Skins helped give some of that back with roughing QB penalty on Ryan Anderson. It was Sanders' 4th TD of season - 2 rush, 2 receiving. Gives Eagles 10-7 lead

SKINS TD on 5 yard throw from Haskins to Simms. Touchdown comes on third down throw. Simms got behind Maddox. Eagles have 7 cornerbacks and none of them are very good. Time to tear it down and find some who can play. Washington takes lead 14-10.

EAGLES offense isn't equipped to win a shootout

EAGLES defense should be embarrassed by how Haskins is playing against them. Haskins is 7 for 8 with 2 TDs, 130 yards, and a passer rating of 158.3. No sacks against Haskins, very little pressure. Downright lowly performance - so far.

EAGLES and SKINS offenses take turns going three-and-out