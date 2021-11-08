Eagles Remain Winless at Home, Fall 27-24 to Chargers as Defense Falters

PHILADELPHIA – Trying to exorcise some South Philly demons just a week after Halloween, the Eagles were haunted by Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback became yet another quarterback to play like a Hall of Famer against the Eagles, following in the footsteps of four previous passers this season by completing more than 80 percent of his throws.

The Eagles defense once again had no answers and the result yet another home defeat, this one a 27-24 loss at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. They are now 0-4 at home this year, the latest they have been winless in front of the home crowd this late in the season was 2013 when their first home win came on Nov. 18.

Now 3-6, the Eagles won’t get a chance for a home win until Nov. 21 when the New Orleans Saints visit. Next up is a road trip to Denver to play a Broncos team that stunned the Dallas Cowboys, 30-16, in Dallas on Sunday.

The Chargers’ winning margin came with two seconds left on a 29-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins.

Herbert was 32-for-37 for 356 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for an 8-yard score with 11:32 to play that gave the visitors a 24-17 lead.

That’s a completion percentage of 84.2 percent.

The other quarterbacks who achieved that 80-plus rate were Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Derek Carr.

The Eagles defense never even caught a whiff of Herbert, who was hit once all game and that was by Steve Nelson, who was flagged for hitting the QB too low.

The Eagles evened the score at 24-24 on a 28-yard touchdown throw from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith with 6:07 to play.

It was Smith’s first TD catch since the season opener against Atlanta. He ended the game with five receptions for 116 yards, his second time over 100 yards receiving this season.

The Eagles ran the ball well again, collecting 176 yards on the ground against the Chargers’ porous run defense.

Jordan Howard had 17 carries for 71 yards. He scored his second touchdown in two games and 37th of his career to tie the score at 7-7 in the second quarter.

Jalen Hurts had 62 yards on 10 runs, Boston Scott added 40 on 10, and rookie Kenny Gainwell scored his third rushing TD of the season.

Hurts was 11-for-17 passing for 162 yards.

