Eagles' Rookies Predictably Shut Out of PFWA's All-Rookie Team

Despite drafting 10 players last spring, none of them were able to make it onto the team, which is a concern going forward into this draft

The Eagles drafted 10 players last spring, none of them good enough to earn any mention on the Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team, which was released on Tuesday.

It’s no surprise, really. None of the class, which is now down to eight members, were worthy of being mentioned.

RB Miles Sanders made the team last year and DE Derek Barnett made it in 2017. Then there’s a long gap to the next Eagles to make the team, and that was in 2014 when kicker Cody Parkey and tight end Trey Burton made team as special team performers.

The Indianapolis Colts placed four rookies on the team.

The PFWA isn’t the be-all, end-all measuring stick for rookies, of course, but it is relevant nonetheless.

Herein lies the concern for a team slated to have at least eight picks in this year’s draft, including three in the top 70, and also the reason so many believe general manager Howie Roseman should have been swept out the door with or rather than head coach Doug Pederson at the end of the season.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie continues to believe in Roseman, for better or worse.

Here’s a rundown of the Eagles’ 2020 drafted class in order that they were picked:

WR Jalen Reagor was hurt, missed six games with injury, and had just 30 catches for 381 yards and one touchdown receiving.

QB Jalen Hurts didn’t play enough and did some good things and some bad things in his four starts.

LB Davin Taylor, rarely saw the field on defense, playing just 32 defensive snaps, and he was drafted in the third round.

S K’Von Wallace played a bit on defense but didn’t make any impact plays, really. His most notable achievement came on special teams when he recovered a fumble by the Rams’ Cooper Kupp on a punt return in Week 2.

OL Jack Driscoll was in a draft class loaded with tackles, so it would have been tough for him to make the team, but he showed he can play in this league and figures to be a contributor next season after making four starts at right tackle and playing in 11 games.

WR John Hightower played a meaningful role early then the Eagles went away from him once Alshon Jeffery returned and finished with 10 catches for 167 yards, but only one reception over his final 10 games, three of which he was inactive.

LB Shaun Bradley was another member of the class who had trouble getting onto the field, playing just seven percent of the defensive snaps.

WR Quez Watkins managed to play the final four games of the season and made seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

OT Prince Tega Wanogho is no longer with the team after the Kansas City Chiefs signed him to their practice squad last week after Wanogho spent most of his rookie season on the Eagles’ practice squad, though he did get in for two special team snaps.

DE Casey Toohill is no longer on the team after the Washington Football Team added him to their 53-man roster when the Eagles cut him to make room for Vinny Curry early in the season.

2020 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

RB – James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars; Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

WR – Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns

C – Lloyd Cushenberry III, Denver Broncos

G – Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks; Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

T – Jedrick Wills Jr., Cleveland Browns; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense

DL – Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers; Raekwon Davis, Miami Dolphins; Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Chase Young, Washington Football Team

LB – Kenneth Murray Jr., Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens; Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals

CB – Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings; L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

S – Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special Teams

PK – Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Isaiah Rodgers, Indianapolis Colts

PR – James Proche II, Baltimore Ravens

ST – Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

