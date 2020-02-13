EAGLES ROSTER ANALYSIS: Running Backs

Rookie Miles Sanders became “the guy” late in the Eagles season at running back.

It wasn’t because head coach Doug Pederson wanted him to be. It was because he had to be.

The Eagles were just about out of running backs over the final six weeks of the season, with Jordan Howard slow to return from a shoulder injury, the in-season retirement of Darren Sproles after yet another injury, and Corey Clement knocked out early due to injury for a second straight year.

Boston Scott showed his mettle by stepping up and earning the NFC’s Player of the Week award following a regular season, and Scott will be an integral part of the offense in 2020. Elijah Holyfield was added to the roster for the final week but did not play.

By the end, Sanders was as banged up as most of his teammates, suffering an ankle injury in the regular-season finale then spraining an MCL in the first half against the Seahawks in the playoffs, but toughed it out in the second half.

The Eagles will be on the hunt for somebody to join Sanders and Scott in the backfield. Pederson likes to use a running back by committee approach, and who can argue after that philosophy netted a Super Bowl championship in 2017?

Who will the Eagles add, either in free agency, the draft, or both?

Here are some free agent candidates:

Howard. Howard is the incumbent at the top of my list. It depends on how much he wants, however.

Running backs can be found late or as undrafted free agents. The Eagles used a second-round pick on Sanders, but it’s unlikely they would go that high in this spring’s draft. A day-three pick is more likely.

Adding Howard to the mix, though, could give the Eagles stability at this position for years to come. Remember, Howard was their leading rusher though the first six weeks of the season and, despite playing just 10 games, still had more touchdowns (seven) than anyone on the team.

Oh yeah, and he’s just 25.

Clement. He is a restricted free agent who hasn’t been able to stay healthy the last two seasons. That is an issue, and one that could lead to a parting of the ways.

Devonta Freeman. There are rumblings that the Falcons are going to release Freeman, after a somewhat down season with 656 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He still has value has a receiver, however, with 59 receptions for 410 yards and four touchdowns in the pass game last year.

He turns 28 in March and would likely require a contract upwards of $5 million. Still, it might be cheaper than Howard.

LeSean McCoy. A homecoming would be tantalizing, though McCoy has burned some bridges among the team’s fan base with his penchant for troublemaking off the field. Still, he is the franchise’s leader in rushing yards and would serve as a good on-field mentor for Sanders and Scott. Set to turn 32 in July, he would come rather cheaply.

Devontae Booker. The third running back on the Broncos’ roster, Booker, who will turn 28 in May, had a solid rookie season in 2016 and followed that up with a nice showing in 2017. He is very much an under-radar the candidate, especially considering that his offensive coordinator last year, Rich Scangarello, is now on the Eagles’ staff.

Carlos Hyde. An older version of Howard. A cheaper version, too.

Some draft candidates who could be third-day possibilities:

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt. New Eagles receivers coach Aaron Moorehead presumably knows Vaughn well after spending last two years as the receivers coach at Vanderbilt. At 5-9, 205, Vaughn averaged 5.2 yards per carry for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, adding 29 receptions for 286 yards and one score. Vaughn also had a solid week of practice at the Senior Bowl.

Darius Anderson, TCU. The Eagles have tapped TCU for a pair of offensive linemen the past few drafts, landing Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Matt Pryor, so they know the program well enough. At 5-11, 195, Anderson runs a 4.49 40, is a good quick-change of pace back and can contribute in the pass game. Like Vaughn, he had a good week at the Senior Bowl, showing his quickness, vision, cutting ability and instincts.

Joshua Kelley, UCLA. Sored 11 touchdowns for Chip Kelly’s Bruins with 1,060 yards rushing and 71 yards receiving on 11 catches last year.

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State. Didn’t impress much at the Senior Bowl, but posted solid numbers in 2019, with 4.3 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns to go along with 33 catches for 347 yards and two scores.

Patrick Taylor, Memphis. An injury sidelined him until November, but Taylor still put together a good 2019 season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry for 350 yards and five touchdowns, adding eight catches for 52 yards.