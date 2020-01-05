EagleMaven
EAGLES-SEAHAWKS: Playoff Edition With Live Blog, Updates

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles top offensive threat, tight end Zach Ertz, will play in the wildcard playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after receiving medical clearance a day earlier.

Ertz suffered a fractured rib and what was reported as a lacerated kidney and back injury two weeks on Dec. 22 against the Dallas Cowboys. He missed last week’s NFC East-clinching victory over the New York Giants. He will play with a flak jacket in Sunday, but just how effective he will be or how often he will be targeted remains to be seen.

In any case, he will give the Seahawks’ defense someone it must account for when the Eagles have the ball. The Eagles like to use plenty of 12 personnel packages on offense, which means two tight ends and one running back. For the Eagles, that means Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Ertz had 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. Goedert is the team’s top produce in the passing game with 58 receptions for 607 yards and five scores.

They are a dangerous duo, much more dangerous than a Goedert and Josh Perkins would be if Ertz was unable to play.

As much as it helps the Eagles to have Ertz in the lineup, they will still be without right tackle Lane Johnson, who will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain.

The Eagles will use backups on the left side of their offensive line, with Halapoulivaati Vaitai manning the right tackle position and second-year pro Matt Pryor playing right guard for Brandon Brooks, who is scheduled to have shoulder surgery next week.

The Seahawks’ left side of the offensive line will also include backups as starters with left tackle Duane Brown and left guard Mike Iupati out.

Johnson will reportedly be ready to play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend should the Eagles defeat Seattle. Another key player who may return should the Eagles advance is receiver DeSean Jackson, who is eligible to come off Injured Reserve after early November surgery for a sports hernia.

The Eagles chance of beating the Seahawks took a step forward with running back Miles Sanders also available to play. Sanders did not practice much during the week because he got treatment for a low ankle sprain that knocked him out in the first half of last week’s game against the Giants.

If the Eagles’ inactives for Sunday are any indication, the Eagles feel comfortable enough using Sanders because they chose to sit running back Elijah Holyfield, who was signed to the active roster earlier in the week.

Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, who is in attendance for the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

In addition to Johnson and Holyfield, other Eagles inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive end Shareef Miller, defensive lineman Genard Avery, and offensive lineman Sua Opeta.

FIRST QUARTER

Eagles defense opens with a three and out. Get ball at own 22 to start series

Eagles offense gos three and out. Fortunate that bad pitch back to Sanders that Sanders didn't look like he was expecting bounced back to Wentz who threw incomplete.

EAGLES Craig James roughs returner after returner made fair catch. Gives Seattle good starting field position at own 46.

9:41: Eagles defense holds after Seattle reaches red zone, getting to 17. Then Vinny Curry blocks 35-yard field goal try to keep game scoreless. Last blocked field goal came on Sept. 22 by Malcolm Jenkins against Lions.

