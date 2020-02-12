EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Should Look Somewhere Other Than WR in First Round

Ed Kracz

Thinking out loud…

Another mock draft came out on Tuesday and, yet again, this one had the Eagles taking a receiver with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Maurice Jones-Drew, of NFL.com, has the Birds taking Alabama’ Henry Ruggs at No. 21. I have yet to see one that has the Eagles NOT taking a receiver.

With that in mind, and not wanting to go with the flow, I am going with Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson. At least I am right now, three days before Valentine's Day.

The last time the Eagles took a cornerback in the first round was in 2002 when they landed another Florida corner, taking Lito Sheppard at No. 26. That worked out nicely.

MJD had Henderson still on the board when the Eagles picked at No. 21. He had Henderson going 25 overall to the Vikings, so there is a chance Henderson is still there for the taking, though that is hardly etched in stone.

Jones-Drew had an interesting name on his board, too. That was Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson going No. 32 to the Chiefs. The Eagles could use another pass rusher, so maybe.

Of course, it is always difficult to predict draft picks without seeing what a team does first in free agency, and that will be here next month.

  • Here’s my thinking for not taking a receiver in the first round. It is a deep class. Grab one in the second round. There’s a good chance at least one of these five could still be there:

Penn State’s K.J. Hamler

Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk

Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson

TCU’s Jalen Reagor

Colorado’s Laviska Shenault

I’d take any one of them.

  • For some reason, I don’t seem to be in a rush to view Amazon’s “All or Nothing: Philadelphia Eagles Season Five.” One of these days I will carve out some time but will likely wait another month. Maybe because I don’t feel it offers too much new since we just saw the entire story play out this past fall. Maybe I’m wrong and will discover that when I get around to watching it.

Let me know what I might be missing.

  • Other teams have begun announcing their intentions with various players. Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Phillip Rivers will hit the free agent market and the Redskins are meeting with left tackle Trent Williams to soothe his ill feelings toward the franchise.

Other than a few assistant coach hires and some restructuring of coaching duties, the Eagles have been quiet. With important decisions to be made, such as whether to re-sign Malcolm Jenkins and/or Jason Peters, one would think something would have leaked out by now. The Eagles also hold the option on whether to bring back linebacker Nigel Bradham, and yet nothing has emerged.

They have 14 unrestricted free agents, including heavy hitter Jalen Mills, Jordan Howard, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Again, one might think that something is close enough to being reported.

Soon maybe.

  • The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner.

It begins Feb. 25 and that is when there is a good chance that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman will meet with reporters.

If the so-called Underwear Olympics is your thing, you can catch it in primetime beginning Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. with live coverage of on-field workouts, starting with quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends. Primetime coverage will continue throughout that weekend.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Connections Could Aid Eagles

The recent past employment history of team's new assistant coaches may help when it comes to free agency and the draft

Ed Kracz

XFL's Weekend Debut an Eye Opener

Not only are there some familiar players, but there are some rules that would look good in the NFL

Ed Kracz

Eagles Bring Back Two Former Players as Consultants

Team also shook up its medical staff for a third straight year as it tries to find solutions to the plethora of injuries suffered the past two seasons

Ed Kracz

by

Dillon88

Travis Kelce's Speech Good; Not as Good as Brother Jason's

Travis Kelce spoke at the Super Bowl parade held in Kansas City on Wednesday to celebrate the Chiefs' win over the 49ers, but Jason Kelce's speech is still the best two years after he spoke when Eagles won Super Bowl

Ed Kracz

by

Dillon88

Eagles Make It Official, Announce New Hires

Marquand Manuel brings plenty of experience to DB role, and is one of four new assistants brought in from outside the organization

Ed Kracz

Press Taylor Now Pass Game Coordinator

Eagles also hired two coaches from outside the organization, though their role is still undefined

Ed Kracz

Recalling Eagles Super Victory Two Years Later

It happened on February 4, 2018, not that long ago, but it figures to be a memory that will last a lifetime for many, incuding those who were there working

Ed Kracz

by

Johnny Football

Eagles Mock Draft Analsysis

Who will the team take at No. 21 overall? So far it looks like a receiver, but which one is the question

Ed Kracz

Addressing the Snubs with NFL's Awards

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks was snubbed in NFL's voting for Comeback Player of Year

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55

BIG GAME PREVIEW: 49ers will beat Chiefs

Here are the reasons for my prediction, and it includes a guess on who will be the game's MVP

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55