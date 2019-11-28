Eagle
Eagles Sign Jake Elliott to Contract Extension

Ed Kracz

Jake Elliott will have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after the Eagles kicker and the team agreed to a five-year contract extension on Wednesday evening.

Elliott was due to be a free agent at the end of the season, and is making $645,000 this year. He is now signed through 2024.

The Eagles have extended the contract of three players this month. Two of them are on special teams.

Last week, the Eagles signed long snapper Rick Lovato to an extension and, on Nov. 11, the team extended right guard Brandon Brooks.

All three players are locked down through 2024.

Elliott, 24, has been one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers through 11 games this season and already has made six game-winning field goals in his three years with the team.

He is 14-for-14 on field goal attempts this season and has missed just two PATs and is the first Eagles kicker to make his first 14 field goal attempts in a season.

Elliott has a streak of 18 straight field goals made dating back to last season. That is tied for the second longest in franchise history with Caleb Sturgis, who made 18 straight in 2016. Alex Henery (22 in 2012) is the leader at the moment.

Ironically, it was Sturgis who was replaced by Elliott. When Sturgis got hurt in the 2017 season opener, the Eagles signed Elliott off the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Elliott has made 66 of 76 field goal tries since joining the team, including going 8-for-12 on field goal from 50-plus yards. He made a 61-yarder to beat the New York Giants back in 2017.

In Super Bowl LII, Elliott made a clutch 46-yard field goal with 1:05 left in the game to give the Eagles a 41-33 lead over the New England Patriots. The kick accounted for the final score as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title. Also in that Super Bowl, Elliott made a 43-yard kick.

Perhaps the Egles now turn their attention to puneter Cameron Johnston, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Johnston is th NFL's sixth highest rated punter in net average at 42.5 yards per punt.

