Eagles Snap Counts in Week 4 vs. Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA – Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a cold, wet, and windy Week 4 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday:

OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

Jack Driscoll was pressed into action afTer Jordan Mailata played just six snaps, injuring his shoulder on a diving tackle attempt during Andre Cisco’s 59-yard interception return for a touchdown. With limited practice reps at left tackle – most of his training camp work came as Lane Johnson’s backup at right tackle - Driscoll held up as well as could be expected during his career-high 76 snaps (93%).

Isaac Seumalo played 62 snaps (75%) before exiting with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. He was a big part of the Eagles’ success running the ball inside. Sua Opeta took over and played the final 20 snaps (24%) for Seumalo at right guard.

There was a big disparity between the third and fourth WR snaps of Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal. Watkins had 49 snaps (60%), yet had only one target, while Pascal managed just 20 snaps (24%). He had only one target as well.

Granted, it wasn’t a day made for passing.

Dallas Goedert was on the field for 74 snaps (905), one snap less than his career-high of 75 that came last year on Nov. 21. He had five catches for 62 yards that day against the Saints. On Sunday, he made five catches for 72 yards. The team’s second tight end, Jack Stoll, played 33 snaps, which was four fewer than he had vs. Washington last week.

The Eagles took 82 offensive snaps, which is what happens when the defense gives them the ball five times via turnover, which in turn gave Philadelphia a huge edge in time of possession. They owned the ball for 39 minutes, 51 seconds to Jacksonville’s 20:09.

DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

The Eagles’ defense had to only manage 47 snaps, but for a third straight week, the Eagles’ ironmen were safeties Chauncy Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, and cornerback James Bradberry. How’d the trio do?

With Darius Slay out after just three snaps due to an injured forearm, Bradberry stepped into CB1 and had a game-turning interception at the Eagles’ 7-yard line with the Jaguars on the march to try to take the lead late in the third quarter. He had two tackles.

Gardner-Johnson had two tackles.

Epps had one tackle and a pass defended.

Zech McPhearson played 44 snaps (94%) after Slay went out with his injury and held up well. He did get beat on a double move deep that would have gone for a touchdown and 21-0 lead but Lawrence overthrew Christian Kirk on the play. Other than that, though, the second-year CB was solid.

Josiah Scott allowed a big completion to a tight end that helped set up the Jaguars touchdown that made it 14-0, but the slot cornerback, who filled in for Avonte Maddox, who was out with an ankle injury, played a relatively effective 42 snaps (80%).

Linebacker T.J. Edwards continues to play at a high level with a huge increase in snaps. He played 96% of them last week against Washington and another 96% against the Jaguars. He led the team in tackles again, too, making six of them. Fellow LB Kyzir White had four tackles in 36 snaps (77%).

The snaps for the defensive tackle group were down for the backups, but again, there just weren’t many snaps. So, Fletcher Cox led the way with 35 followed by Javon Hargrave’s 33. Jordan Davis had 17, Milton Williams 113, and Marlon Tuipulotu had 12.

Brandon Graham had just 20 snaps as the Eagles continue to try to keep the 34-year-old defensive end fresh and more effective for the season. He still managed three tackles.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.