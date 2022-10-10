Eagles Snap Counts in Week 5 Win vs. Cardinals

Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their thrilling 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals ins Week 5 on Sunday:

OFFENSIVE SNAPS

What more can you say about Jack Driscoll’s effort? It wasn’t perfect, but he played 73 offensive snaps at left tackle, which was no small feat considering some of his linemates, such as Landon Dickerson and Jason Kelce, limped in and out.

Dickerson played 26 snaps (36%) at left guard due to a lower injury. He left, came back, then left again. Super reserve Sua Opeta, now in that role after Nate Herbig departed in the offseason, played 47 snaps (64%). Opeta played 20 snaps in Week 4 (24%) at right guard when Isaac Seumalo injured an ankle.

This week, Seumalo played every snap.

Kelce was seen in the blue medical tent at one point, being checked out for a concussion he said afterward, then suffered an ankle sprain when he returned.

The tough-as-nails center missed just three snaps after getting it wrapped heavily on the sideline. Cam Jurgens filled in for those three snaps and may be counted on for more if an MRI on Kelce reveals something more than just what is believed to be a low ankle sprain.

Jack Stoll continues to be an underrated piece to the offense. The tight end rarely gets any targets, but his blocking is a big part of the run game. He had 30 snaps (41%) and now has 148 of them in five games.

Trey Sermon popped two runs for 19 yards vs. Jacksonville, and I’m not sure why he played just three snaps on Sunday, especially when the Eagles struggled to run the ball.

Perhaps a big back like Sermon could have given them some tough yards. Kenny Gainwell had 16 snaps and ran the ball just three times, though he gained 20 yards on those carries. Miles Sander played 54 (74%) and had 15 carries for 58 yards.

DEFENSIVE SNAPS

There were two new additions to the ironman club on Sunday. They are cornerback Darius Slay and slot corner Josiah Scott. they joined Marcus Epps, James Bradberry, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in playing 100% of the snaps, all 69 of them.

It was the fourth straight week Epps, Bradberry, and CGJ played every snap.

Epps has played every single snap this season, all 254 of them. Gardner-Johnson and Bradberry have played all of them except for two.

Bradberry hasn’t played fewer than 92% of the snaps in five of his previous six seasons, including 99% in two.

CGJ arrived on Aug. 31 and picked things up quickly. He had his first interception with his new team and led them in tackles with 10.

Rookie Jordan Davis played a career-high 29 snaps (42%). He looks like he could use more after showing some domination in the run game, with three tackles. It may be time to see what he can do on pass-rush downs.

Brandon Graham’s snaps made it into the 30s for the first time this season, getting 33 of them (48%). He made two tackles.

Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave played season-highs in snaps.

Cox had 48 (70%) besting his previous high of 40 snaps in Week 2. He didn’t make any tackles, though had one QB hit.

Hargrave had 46 (67%) besting his previous high of 41 in Week 3. He made three tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS SNAPS

Undrafted free agents Reed Blankenship and Josh Sills made their NFL debuts, with Blankenship getting 13 snaps (52%) and making one assisted tackle. Sills was used on the line and got four snaps.

Four players led the way in ST snaps with 21 (84%): K’Von Wallace, Nakobe Dean, Zech McPhearson, and Shaun Bradley.

Josh Jobe checked in with 18 snaps and Kyron Johnson, who was listed as questionable with a concussion on Friday, had 17 and made an assisted tackle. McPhearson had two assisted tackles.

