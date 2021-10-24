Eagles Sputter Badly Again in First Half, Trail Raiders, 17-7

Running back Miles Sanders left late in the first quarter with an injury and rookie Kenny Gainwell had a late, second-quarter fumble that LV took advantage of

LAS VEGAS – The Eagles got off to a promising start in Las Vegas, scoring a touchdown on their first possession, on a drive that arguably was their best of the season, but the offense couldn’t put up any more points from there.

The Raiders, meanwhile, found the end zone twice to take a 17-7 lead at halftime of their Week 7 matchup at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles just didn’t lose the first half, they also lost running back Miles Sanders.

Sanders had to be helped off the field with 1:28 left to play in the first quarter, unable to put any weight on his right leg. He went to the medical tent then shortly after was taken by cart into the locker room.

Sanders appeared to be injured after taking a screen pass and being tackled behind the line of scrimmage for a three-yard loss.

He stayed on the field for several minutes as his teammates kneeled around him.

The Eagles fed the ball early to their star running back, giving it to him five times for 25 yards on their opening possession, which ended in a 13-yard touchdown throw from Jalen Hurts to rookie running back Kenny Gainwell.

Sanders departed with 30 yards on six carries.

Gainwell had a costly fumble with 1:37 to play in the first half when Quinton Jefferson ripped the ball away from him, setting LV up at the Eagles’ 29.

Las Vegas took advantage, getting a 28-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson with just two seconds left in the first half.

Earlier, Gainwell’s touchdown, his third of the season, gave Philadelphia a 7-0 lead with 11:01 to play in the opening quarter.

That was the about the extent of the Eagles’ offense even though the coaching staff had 10 days to prepare for this game.

Las Vegas tied the game with an 18-yard pass from Derek Carr to tight end Foster Moreau with 11:14 to play in the second quarter. Safety Marcus Epps was covering Moreau, but wasn’t any match for the big tight end on the play.

The Raiders then took a 14-7 lead with a 96-yard drive that spanned 10 plays and consumed 4:46 of the clock.

Josh Jacobs scored from eight yards out with 1:38 to play.

That was when Gainwell gave the ball right back, fumbling on the first play of the Eagles’ ensuing possession.

Carr ended the half 21-for-23 passing for 215 yards. He threw a red-zone interception to Avonte Maddox in the first quarter.

Maddox became the first Eagles CB with red zone INT since Rasul Douglas on in September of 2018 vs Atlanta.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was 5-for-10 with 62 yards. Offenisvely, Philadelphia had a mere 118 yards. The Raiders piled up 273.

Making matters worse, the Raiders will get the ball to start the second half.

