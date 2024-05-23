Eagles' Star Is 'Loving It' In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Connection is plank No. 1 in Nick Sirianni's coaching philosophy with the Eagles and Saquon Barkley is taking that sentiment seriously.
The talented Barkley's tenure with the New York Giants did not result in the success hoped for on the field but you will have a difficult time finding former teammates or coaches who questioned the Penn State product's impact on the culture in New York.
A natural leader and hard worker, Barkley was a tone-setter with the Giants and that's something he's trying to duplicate with a far more talented team.
"The culture here is every guy coming in, buying in, working hard, pushing each other, building that teamwork, that mindset in the weight room and then on the field," Barkley said. "And also outside, just hanging out with guys, golfing with guys, grabbing food with guys, getting to know each other.
"That's definitely important for me, it's important for the team, but especially for me... That's kind of been the culture, creating a culture where we can go out on the field and depend on each other and go out there and try to win as many games as we can."
Winning should be far easier for Barkley with the Eagles.
"The biggest thing that struck me is my first 7-on-7 huddle, you see A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts," Barkley said. "That's not even including offensive linemen. We're all just coming in, trying to buy in, learn the playbook and try to get better every day."
To further the connection aspect of team building the competitive Barkley has taken up golfing with some of his new teammates.
"I'm golfing with a lot of guys, o-linemen, but mostly, I'll say my golf buddy right now is Will Grier, Kenny Pickett. Kenny is just picking it up. Shoutout to Kenny, he broke 100 for the first time, he just started two or three months ago, so that's a big accomplishment," Barkley said.
Even Barkley understands he's not ready for All-Pro kicker Jake Elliott on the links, though.
"I haven't played with Jake yet. I'm nowhere near on that level," Barkley smiled.
Barkley, though, is so competitive he's willing to try taking aim at Elliott with handicap scoring.
"The beauty of golf is handicaps," he said. "There's handicaps for a reason so if I ever do play with Jake. We'll get a little match going and I'll make sure I get my strokes."
After years of being the guy in New York and being weighted down by those expectations, the whole atmosphere in Philadelphia had been refreshing for Barkley.
"It's fun. It's s a fresh start," Barkley said. "I feel like a rookie again, getting to know everybody, learning the culture, buying into the culture... It feels like it's home. I finally got to a spot and I've just been loving it."
