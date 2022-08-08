Eagles Stock Market Report: The Undrafted Rookies

PHILADELPHIA – With the Eagles taking a bit of a pause, scaling back to a walkthrough on Monday after Sunday night’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, this feels like a good opportunity to check in on what was a highly-touted undrafted free agent class.

Typically we take the lulls to give you a stock-market look at the entire roster but this is a game week so that will be held off until after Friday night’s heavyweight matchup against the New York Jets back at the Linc.

Here’s how the UDFA class is shaping up after eight open practices and just over a week from the first cutdown from 90 to 85 on August 16.

THE BULLS

WR Britain Covey - The diminutive Covey is the clear leader of the class, getting some first-team work in the slot after a few injuries decreased the numbers at WR. That same issue bumped Jalen Reagor up to significant first-team reps as well which opened the door for Covey to be the top option at punt returner in practice, something he excelled at in college at Utah.

Covey also received high praise from head coach Nick Sirianni, who raved about his short-area quickness before Sunday’s session.

“When we were in rookie minicamp, he made a move early on in rookie minicamp with some major quickness, and you saw his quickness,” Sirianni said. “That's what you see with him. He's really quick. He catches the ball well. And he has great feel of what to do out there and he's smart. He knows all the positions.

“So, he's had a good camp, but I think what really sticks out with him, and I don't think it's going to be a secret to the rest of the NFL, is how quick he is. Everyone is going to see how quick he is, and everyone is going to remember the plays he made at Utah with his quickness.”

CB Josh Jobe - The Alabama product has started to make some plays in camp with a nice PBU of Reagor being at the top of the list, a play in which the rookie kept fighting to the whistle in what would have been a completion if not for the extra effort.

The Eagles are very deep when it comes to young corners but Jobe has been the best of the three UDFA corners Howie Roseman signed.

CB Mario Goodrich - Goodrich hasn’t been far behind Jobe and made a nice PBU of his own on Sunday night.

Preseason action will be very important moving forward for all the young corners because the shrinkwrap likely isn’t coming off of Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox.

"I always tell the guys time does two things to you, it promotes you or exposes you,” secondary coach Dennard Wilson said. “... Everybody, when they line up they have to interview well, so when the opportunity comes, maybe it's five reps, maybe it's two reps. Did you do those two reps to the best of your ability, understand your assignment and execute?

“Those start to pile up. Also, they will have the opportunity to play in preseason games. So as long as they are ready, they have a thorough understanding of what we ask them to do and they go out there and compete, you will see it, it will show up."

S Reed Blankenship - Blankenship hasn't gotten second-team reps just yet but he’s been a steady presence so far. Nothing eye-opening as far as playmaking skills but also no major flubs and steadiness shouldn’t be underrated when it comes to the back end.

OL Josh Sills - Sills gets points after being forced out to left tackle over recent practices due to the concussions of Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard, as well a hamstring injury to Le’Raven Clark. The Oklahoma State product has battled and held up well which will gain respect with Jeff Stoutland.

STAGNANT STOCKS

RB Kennedy Brooks - The Eagles need a downhill presence in the running game and the thought was that Brooks could potentially offer that trait and perhaps you can better show it in the live environment of preseason games.

CB Josh Blackwell - A natural slot CB, it’s been difficult for Blackwell because he’s behind Maddox, Josiah Scott, and Kary Vincent, Jr. With Vincent out with a groin injury and Scott cross-training at safety perhaps more opportunities are ahead.

OL William Dunkle - Dunkle had one solid one-on-one rep vs. Jordan Davis but other than that has been pretty nondescript.

Edge Rusher Ali Fayad - A great pass rusher at Western Michigan, the thought was that Fayad may give off so Joe Ostman vibes in one-on-ones but that generally hasn’t been the case.

THE BEARS

QB Carson Strong - Strong has been overmatched in the early days of camp and incumbent third-team QB Reid Sinnett is probably closer to Gardner Minshew than Strong is to him, something evidenced by Sinnett earning some second-team reps on Sunday night and excelling with them.

INCOMPLETE

OT Jarrid Williams - The Eagles signed Williams as an UDFA out of Miami via Houston but waived him right before camp. He was brought back Sunday after all the injuries at OT.

*Keric Wheatfall is an UDFA out of Fresno State but made the Eagles’ 90-man roster after a tryout at rookie camp so he’s not part of the original class. Wheatfall missed a few days of camp while ramping up from a recent bout with COVID and has shown nice athleticism since returning.

