Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals

Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday.

It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The winning points came from rookie kicker Cameron Dicker, who booted a 23-yard field goal with 1:45 to play that accounted for the margin of victory.

The win moved the Eagles to 5-0 and kept them one game clear of the 4-1 New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, who will visit Lincoln Financial Field in a primetime Sunday night showdown.

The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in their history. They also won for the first time at State Farm Stadium. They had been 0-4 since it opened in 2006.

It was also the first time Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury lost to an NFC East team after six wins dating back to 2019.

Arizona (2-3) tied the game at 17-17 with 9:43 to play on an 11-yard TD run from Eno Benjamin, completing a comeback from a 14-0 first-half deficit.

The Eagles, though, turned to the run game.

It had been dormant through three quarters, with just 84 yards to that point.

In the fourth, though, they leaned on it. Heavily.

They ran eight straight times after taking over their 25.

They ran it 12 times on an incredible march that ran 17 plays, covered 75 yards, and chewed up 7 minutes, 58 seconds of the clock before Dicker’s kick that proved to be the game-winner.

The league’s second-ranked rushing team overcame injuries on the offensive line.

Already without left tackle Jordan Mailata, who was ruled out on Saturday with a shoulder injury, left guard Landon Dickerson was in and out as he dealt with a lower left leg injury. Then, with just under five minutes to go in the second quarter center Jason Kelce limped off, though he returned to start the third quarter.

Still, the Eagles turned to the run when they had to have it.

They ended with 139 yards on 33 runs.

Amidst the running on that final drive, there was a huge 16-yard completion to tight end Dallas Goedert on a third-and-11 throw.

Goedert finished with eight catches for 95 yards. Former Eagles TE Zach Ertz had six catches for 48 yards, but not near the impact Goedert had on the game.

DeVonta Smith had a career-high in catches with 10 but took a pounding on many of them He had 87 yards. After three catches for 32 yards on the first drive, A.J. Brown did not have another catch the rest of the game.

Hurts completed 26 of 36 throws for 239 yards and a passer rating of 89.9.

The QB, though, pitched in 15 carries for 61 yards, That was just three more yards than Miles Sanders had (58 yards) on his 15 runs.

Hurts scored both the Eagles’ touchdowns, both on 1-yard surges.

A year after running for 10 TDs, Hurts already has six, which is tied for the most by an Eagles player after five games since Tom Sullivan did it in 1974.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray made a huge gaffe on their final drive. He slid a yard short of a first down and on third-and-one, he spiked the ball. That error forced Kingsbury to send Ammendola onto the field.

And Ammendola missed.

