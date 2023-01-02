Eagles Taking Things 'One Day at a Time' with Josh Sweat

PHILADELPHIA - The worst was avoided when it comes to Josh Sweat but uncertainty remains as far as the rangy defensive end's availability in the short term.

In a scary situation, Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. The sack specialist was released by Sunday night and took to social media to proclaim that his 2022-23 season is not over.

At his Monday afternoon press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni didn't offer much more concrete information regarding Sweat's status moving forward, noting that the Eagles are taking it day by day with him with a Week 18 game against the New York Giants looming on Sunday (4:25 p.m./CBS).

If the Eagles win that game they will clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

"I know you saw Josh was released and everything (Sunday)," said the coach. "We'll take Josh one day at a time. I'm just really thankful that it wasn't more serious there. I know everybody in that stadium was holding their breath because any time that stretcher comes out, that's tough to deal with."

Sweat was carted off the field early in the first quarter when he dove to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice.

Based on replays, it looked like Sweat may have suffered a whiplash type of injury with his head snapping back as he hit Prentice. The edge rusher fell face-first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him and a hush came over Lincoln Financial Field.

Medical personnel first stabilized Sweat before he was carted off very slowly to the locker room while his teammates and many of the Saints surrounded him to wish him well. He was able to move his arms and legs and gave the fans, who were chanting his name as he left the field, a thumbs up.

On the field, Sirianni was buoyed by the communication from Sweat, particularly an exchange with Fletcher Cox.

"Josh was saying, ‘Hey, just let me get up, I can get up,’ this and that," said Sirianni. "The doctors obviously in that scenario have to make sure they go through all the right channels.

"I felt a little bit more at ease because of what Josh was saying out there. Fletch and him were having conversations. He kind of had his head down, Fletch was (saying), ‘Josh, you okay? Sweaty, you okay?’ They were talking back and forth which really put me in a calmer state of just the conversation."

Sirianni was impressed by Cox's leadership and empathy for his friend

"I share that because of how good of a leader Fletch is, and the relationship that they have together," said Sirianni. "It was really cool to see while Josh was laying in a situation where obviously no player wants to be in. You could just see that he was there for him."

During the game, the Eagles announced that Sweat had been taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons but noted he did have movement in all extremities. Post-game, a league source confirmed Sweat would be released that night easing many concerns.

Now it becomes about football, and Sweat, 25, has been a big part of a historic pass rush with Philadelphia being the first team in NFL history to have four different players with 10-or-more sacks when Brandon Graham (11) joined Hasson Reddick (16), Sweat (11), and Javon Hargrave (11) in double-digits.

The 11 sacks is a career-high for Sweat, who also has a forced fumble and a pick-six of Dak Prescott this season.

Veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn (knee) is eligible to return from injured reserve this week and Sirianni noted that Quinn is getting better, but did not say whether the midseason trade acquisition will return this week.

"He's definitely getting better," Sirianni said of Quinn. "Again, for me to say right now that he's going to play or not play is not fair to anybody. So, he's getting better. He's worked his butt off to get better."

The coach said that he is very comfortable with the team's depth on the edge, noting the team's history-making season.

"I love the depth that we have there," he said. "Obviously, Josh Sweat is the player he is. You're always going to miss a player of his caliber because he's such a high-quality football player and a high-quality person. You're always going to miss that...But our defensive line has done a phenomenal, phenomenal job."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen