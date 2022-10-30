Eagles Throttle Steelers, Remain Unbeaten

PHILADELPHIA – On a sun-dappled late October day in South Philly, the Eagles shined brightly once more.

They got career days from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Javon Hargrave in throttling the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, before another raucous crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

It was the most points the Eagles scored on offense this season with A.J. Brown accounting for three of those with touchdown grabs of 39, 27, and 29 in that order. Those three TDs represented a career-high for the receiver as did his 156 yards receiving on six receptions.

He became the first Eagles WR to have three TDs in one game since Riley Cooper did it on Oct. 11, 2013, against the Raiders in Oakland. In that game, Nick Foles tied an NFL record with seven touchdown throws.

Current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had four touchdown passes, which was a career-high.

He didn’t play the final 9:24 after the Eagles opened a 35-13 lead. Gardner Minshew took over and got his first snaps of the season as head coach Nick Sirianni inserted all his second-team players in the blowout triumph.

Hurts ended his day 19-for-28 with 285 yards, four TDs – giving him 10 this season plus six more rushing. He had a passer rating of 140.6.

In addition to Brown's three TD grabs, Zach Pascal scored his first as an Eagle, finding himself wide open for a 34-yard strike in the second half.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, playing against his former team, tied his career high in sacks with two, one of which forced a fumble from Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett.

The Eagles also got an interception from Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, his team-high fourth of the season and fourth in three games. He also had one of six sacks by the Eagles.

In addition to Hargrave’s two sacks and Gardner-Johnson’s one, Haason Reddick, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Milton Williams each had one. Reddick now has 5.5 this season.

The Eagles have forced 16 turnovers this year and are now plus-14 in the turnover ratio, far and away the best in the NFL.

Right now, they look like the best team in the league, though Kansas City and Buffalo could make a strong case for that title as well.

The Eagles, though, are the only unbeaten.

At 7-0, they will play again in just four days when they travel to Houston to play the Texans on Thursday night.

The Steelers will head into their bye week at 2-6 and staring straight into the face of Mike Tomlin’s first losing season after 15 years as their head coach. They were no match for the Eagles' offense, both through the air and on the ground.

After Hargrave forced Pickett’s fumble, Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 43-yard gain to the 11. From there, Miles Sanders ran in for his fifth rushing score of the season and the rout was on at 35-13. Sanders finished with nine runs for 78 yards.

Once again, the Eagles charged to a first-half lead.

They haven’t trailed at the intermission in all seven games this year, and Sunday was no different with them taking a 21-10 lead.

The second quarter was once again their dynamite, igniting another 14 points in that quarter. They now have 126 points in the second quarter in seven games. The Steelers have scored 120 points total in eight games.

