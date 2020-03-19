Eagles Trade for then Sign Darius Slay

The Eagles have addressed their questioned-pocked secondary by trading for Darius Slay and signing him to a three-year contract on Thursday morning.

After missing out on free agent cornerback Byron Jones, who was given a five-year deal by the Miami Dolphins on the first day of free agency, the Eagles sent third and fifth round draft picks to land Slay. The Eagles still have one pick in each of those rounds, but the deal lowers their pick count from 10 to eight.

The third-round pick they are shipping to Detroit is reported to be their own No. 85 overall, which leave them with their compensatory pick at No. 103, according to Sirius radio’s Adam Caplan. The fifth-round pick is also reported to be the Eagles’ own selection at No. 166, but they still retain their comp pick at No. 168.

General manager Howie Roseman will gladly take that that reduction for someone of Slay’s ability, even though it reduces their philosophy of trying to find cheaper labor via the draft to help offset some of the larger contracts on the team, including quarterback Carson Wentz who will make $32 million this season.

Slay, who turned 29 on Jan. 1, has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2017 when he had eight interceptions. Since being drafted in the second round out of Mississippi State in 2013, Slay has played in 103 games, with 94 starts.

Last year, however, wasn’t considered to be one of Slay’s finest seasons, but he struggled with a hamstring injury for most of 2019 and had to miss two games. For the most part, he has proven to be durable throughout his career and, more importantly, he comes without the five-year commitment the Dolphins gave to Jones.

Slay, who is a year-and-a-half older than Jones, signed a three-year contract worth $50M, with $30M guaranteed, according to Slay’s agent representation, Rosenhaus Sports. He is widely considered one of the league’s best cornerbacks, perhaps even better than Jones when you factor in that Jones has just two career interceptions compared to Slay’s 19.

Jones got a five-year deal for $82 million, with $57M guaranteed on a contract that will pay him $40M in the first two years.

Slay is also familiar with defensive coordinator’s Jim Schwartz’s system from Schwartz’s time with the Lions. That familiarity will be valuable given the uncertain future of spring work due to the pandemic COVID-19.

The Eagles went into free agency wanting and needing to improve a secondary that gave up 18 touchdown passes last year, which was the moost in the league by three.

Big money has been doled out at that position since free agency began earlier this week.

In addition to Jones, James Bradberry went to the New York Giants for three years and $45M, Desmond Trufant signed with the Lions for two years and $21M, Trae Waynes went to the Bengals for three years and $42M, and Chris Harris signed a two-year, $20.5M contract with the Chargers.

The Eagles could still address cornerback in the draft, but they still have Avonte Maddox, who has made strides in his first two years, Rasul Douglas, whose relative lack of speed limits him but is a physical player who tackles well, and Cre’Von LeBlanc, who has played well when he gets on the field.

Then there is Sidney Jones, who has yet to ascend to the status worthy of being a second-round pick, but could enjoy the change that new defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel will bring.