Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Hurts Shines, but What about Safety Depth?

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts saved the best for last with his sharpest practice of the summer during the Eagles' final 2022 training camp practice in Philadelphia.

The QB1 tossed five touchdowns over an 86-minute "yellow" session, including a strike down the right sideline to A.J. Brown, who easily beat undrafted rookie cornerback Josh Jobe in coverage with K'Von Wallace closing too late in coverage.

Many of the TDs were aided by the position on the field during red-zone work but a nice sprint-read option to Dallas Goedert on a 4th-and-goal play to "win the game" in a competitive Nick Sirianni bullhorn setup, along with a roll left and fastball to DeVonta Smith were positive signs, especially the latter because moving to the left has not been Hurts' strength.

With Marcus Epps missing the practice with a back injury, the Eagles rotated opposite Anthony Harris with Josiah Scott, undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship, and Wallace getting opportunities.

Veteran Jaquiski Tartt got a few second-team looks but did most of his work on the third team.

The play of the day defensively was a Blankenship interception of Reid Sinnett but the biggest moment was CB James Bradberry leaving the field for the injury tent.

Bradberry, who has had a spectacular summer, left the tent and returned to watch practice, a good indication that nothing serious happened. In his stead was second-year CB Zech McPhearson.

Backup QB Gardner Minshew was also successful with his 4th-and-goal to win the game scenario when he found emerging tight end Noah Togiai at the back of the end zone.

Sinnett failed to find any avenues with the third team and the whistle was finally blown with the pay being ruled dead and the defense awarded a sack.

BIRD DROPPINGS

-Among the luminaries at practice were former Eagles receiver Torrey Smith, NFL Network reporter Brain Baldinger, and Darren Sproles, who has been around this week in his consulting role.

-New Eagles DB Ugo Amadi, who was acquired on Monday from Seattle for tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, was at practice and wearing No. 32 but did not participate.

-Undrafted QB Carson Strong did not get any team reps.

-Along with the Reed on Reid crime, there was some Cain on McCain shenanigans during the practice as Deon scorched Mac on a deep throw.

-Boston Scott returned in a limited fashion from his concussion.

-Miles Sanders (hamstring) missed the practice joining an injury list that includes TE Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), LB Christian Elliss (hamstring), DT Javon Hargrave (toe), OC Jason Kelce (elbow), S Jared Mayden (ankle), Greg Ward (toe) and Epps.

-Andre Dillard was at practice after leaving early Sunday as a precautionary measure after a few fisticuffs, one of which was a tussle with Patrick Johnson when Dillard's helmet was ripped off.

CUTS

After practice, the Eagles got down to the league-mandated limit of 85 by waiving three players with an injury designation: WR Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

Mayden missed Tuesday's practice with an ankle injury while Moreland had just returned from his own ankle injury and was working in a limited fashion. Lenoir had no injury designation but may have hurt himself during the session.

If the players clear waivers they will each revert to the Eagles' injured reserve list where the next move would be likely injury settlements for each.

Philadelphia had started the process of getting down to 85 on Sunday by waiving a pair of undrafted rookies: OT William Dunkle and edge rusher Ali Fayad.

Dunkle was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"He's Mr. Eagle. ... I’m going to be careful with the comparisons, but I was in Baltimore as a young guy with Ray Lewis, and Ray Lewis was very loose behind the closed doors as much as he was with the cameras. And that’s what Brandon Graham is … in the meeting room, in the locker room, in the 1-on-1s, all those things, he’s always in tune. His energy is palpable." - DE/OLB coach Jeremiah Washburn on Brandon Graham.