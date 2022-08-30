Skip to main content

Eagles Tuesday Cut Tracker to 53: QB Reid Sinnett Among Those Released

The Eagles made a splash by moving on from veteran safety Anthony Harris and trading for New Orleans DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

12:05 - Eagles CB Tay Gowan with the cryptic tweet.

11:53 - The Eagles have waived second-year CB Mac McCain, who spent a lot of camp with the second-team before falling behind undrafted rookie Josh Jobe.

11:33 - The Eagles are releasing Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who impressed in the preseason finale as a punt gunner.

11:11 - The Eagles are releasing veteran OT Le'Raven Clark.

11:10 - Howie Roseman makes the splash, first releasing projecting starting safety Anthony Harris in advance of acquiring Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 20224 sixth-round pick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the final year of his rookie deal, Gardner-Johnson has predominantly played nickel cornerback with the Saints and only 80 reps at safety, per Pro Football Focus.

10:52 - The Eagles are waiving undrafted free agent CB Mario Goodrich out of Clemson. Much was made of the three-man UDFA class at the position with Josh Jobe ultimately turning out as the best and a candidate for the 53-man roster although the Alabama product showed up at practice Monday with a brace on his elbow. Duke slot option Josh Blackwell has also been waived, according to an NFL source. Both are candidates for the practice squad.

10:19 - The Eagles' are waiving QB3 Reid Sinnett, who had a strong start to the training but faltered from there. Nick Sirianni indicated last week that he's comfortable with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and the odds are that Sinnett will be able to get through waivers and return to the practice squad.

Philadelphia could also check the waiver wire for potential upgrades as a developmental option. Minnesota is waiving 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond, who has interesting traits but faltered badly with the Vikings.

9:30 - Talk of a potential Jalen Reagor trade is heating up a bit and with multiple teams have at least checked in about the asking price for the embattled 2020 first-round pick. A change of scenery would probably be the best path for both sides of this equation but if nothing gets accomplished, Reagor will likely stay on the 53-man roster as the WR5 and lead punt returner.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was acquired by the Eagls in a trade on Aug. 30, 2022`
News

Eagles Acquire DB Chauncey-Gardner Johnson from New Orleans Saints

By Ed Kracz
A.J. Brown on Aug. 29, 2022
News

A.J. Brown Emerging as Leader in WR Room and on Team

By Ed Kracz
Brandon Graham at the podium on Aug. 29, 2022
News

Brandon Graham's 'Ted Talk' for Bubble Players

By John McMullen
Fletcher Cox on Aug. 2, 2022
News

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham Reflect, Appreciate Things More and Look Ahead

By Ed Kracz
Jaquiski Tartt waits his turn to talk at the podium after practice on July 30, 2022
News

Eagles Monday Cut Tracker to 53: Jaquiski Tartt, Carson Strong Among First Released

By Ed Kracz and John McMullen
Jaquiski Tartt
News

Has Jaquiski Tartt Done Enough to Make Eagles 53-Man Roster?

By Ed Kracz
Grant Calcaterra returned to limited practice after being out with a hamstring injury suffered on July 30
News

Grant Calcaterra Knows What he Must do to Earn Playing Time

By Ed Kracz
IMG_7661
News

Getting to 53 is Tougher than Cutting to 53 After Eagles Lay an Egg vs. Dolphins

By John McMullen