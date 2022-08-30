Eagles Tuesday Cut Tracker to 53: QB Reid Sinnett Among Those Released

12:05 - Eagles CB Tay Gowan with the cryptic tweet.

11:53 - The Eagles have waived second-year CB Mac McCain, who spent a lot of camp with the second-team before falling behind undrafted rookie Josh Jobe.

11:33 - The Eagles are releasing Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who impressed in the preseason finale as a punt gunner.

11:11 - The Eagles are releasing veteran OT Le'Raven Clark.

11:10 - Howie Roseman makes the splash, first releasing projecting starting safety Anthony Harris in advance of acquiring Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 20224 sixth-round pick.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Gardner-Johnson has predominantly played nickel cornerback with the Saints and only 80 reps at safety, per Pro Football Focus.

10:52 - The Eagles are waiving undrafted free agent CB Mario Goodrich out of Clemson. Much was made of the three-man UDFA class at the position with Josh Jobe ultimately turning out as the best and a candidate for the 53-man roster although the Alabama product showed up at practice Monday with a brace on his elbow. Duke slot option Josh Blackwell has also been waived, according to an NFL source. Both are candidates for the practice squad.

10:19 - The Eagles' are waiving QB3 Reid Sinnett, who had a strong start to the training but faltered from there. Nick Sirianni indicated last week that he's comfortable with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and the odds are that Sinnett will be able to get through waivers and return to the practice squad.

Philadelphia could also check the waiver wire for potential upgrades as a developmental option. Minnesota is waiving 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond, who has interesting traits but faltered badly with the Vikings.

9:30 - Talk of a potential Jalen Reagor trade is heating up a bit and with multiple teams have at least checked in about the asking price for the embattled 2020 first-round pick. A change of scenery would probably be the best path for both sides of this equation but if nothing gets accomplished, Reagor will likely stay on the 53-man roster as the WR5 and lead punt returner.