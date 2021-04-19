EAGLES UNFILTERED: Howie Roseman on the Hot Seat?

Hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles discuss the general manager, plus there is plenty of draft talk and more insight in this April 18, 2021 episode

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has survived the great purge of three head coaches – Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, and Doug Pederson.

Roseman has even somehow remained in his job despite a very poor draft in 2017, with receivers such as Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson, running back Donnel Pumphrey, and cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, linebacker Nate Gerry, and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls gone. The only player who remains is Derek Barnett, who came in the first round and is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Aside from a one-year banishment to unlit areas of the team’s NovaCare training facility back in 2015, the beat goes on in the Eagles’ front office.

But, for how much longer?

Here’s what your hosts of Eagles Unfiltered - Ed Kracz and Conor Myles - think about the seat Roseman currently occupies.

Could this be his final year in charge of final personnel decisions? And have some of the personnel decisions been his alone or has Jeffrey Lurie intervened, and is the owner the reason Roseman has been the one constant through all coaching changes?

Is Roseman to blame for everything?

Of course, there is plenty of draft talk, too.

What will the Eagles do with the 12th pick and beyond?

Receiver or cornerback or something else?

Kracz think a curveball could be in the offering, perhaps a defensive lineman, but who?

Kracz and Myles have plenty to say about it.

Check out the show right here:

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Conor Myles is a contributor to SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesNFL