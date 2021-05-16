EAGLES UNFILTERED: Impressions from Rookie Camp

Hear the latest podcast episode with a deep dive into some sights, sounds, and thoughts from the weekend, and much more

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles rookie camp took center stage this weekend, and Eagles Unfiltered has you covered on what happened.

Media was only allowed to witness Friday’s practice, and even that was limited to just the warmups and individual drills. No team drills were allowed to be seen.

Still, there was plenty to see and learn.

SI.com Eagle Maven publisher Ed Kracz was on the scene and he and co-host Conor Myles break it all down.

How did DeVonta Smith look?

What was noticed about Landon Dickerson?

What about new coach Nick Sirianni, who greeted each member of the media on hand with a fist bump and an introduction?

Aside from Smith and Dickerson, what other players stood out?

There is a tight end to keep an eye on and a cornerback, too.

Kracz and Myles also dive into some of the draft picks not named Smith or Dickerson.

Can Milton Williams live up to his third-round expectations or even exceed them?

There is a bit of a difference of opinion on the defensive tackle from Louisiana Tech.

Also, there is some good discussion on Zech McPhearson and what sort of role he could end up playing in Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

Is there a cornerback whose job could be in jeopardy once training camp begins?

There is one player Kracz and Myles agree on who needs a good summer to keep his job.

Find the link the latest episode right here:

Conor Myles is a contributor for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesNFL

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.