EAGLES UNFILTERED: Mock Draft Episode

The SI.com Eagle Maven crew makes the first 12 selections of the 2012 NFL Draft then turns full attention to the Eagles and what they could do through all seven rounds

PHILADELPHIA - By the end of this weekend, the Eagles' roster will look completely different.

With 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, the retooling that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie talked about earlier this offseason will be well underway.

The SI.com Eagle Maven crew spent Sunday night doing their version of a mock draft.

The team of Ed Kracz, John McMullen, and Conor Myles made picks for the first 11 teams then arrived at the Eagles' pick at No. 12.

Who do they have the Eagles taking there?

Did either one of them trade out of that spot?

There was one trade in the top 10. Who made and what did the deal look like?

The trio goes even deeper, making their picks through the second and third rounds for the Eagles.

Kracz had the Eagles making a trade that included Zach Ertz.

After giving their picks in the first three rounds, Kracz, McMullen, and Myles give some names of players to watch on the third day of the draft, when the Eagles own seven of their draft picks, including five of them in the final two rounds.

Listen to the show and see the answers to the above questions as well as much more.

Hit the link and enjoy:

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Conor Myles is a contributor to SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of Eagles Unfiltered. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesNFL