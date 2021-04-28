EAGLES UNFILTERED: One Last Opinion on Alabama Players

Who better to go to than Chris Walsh, who has covered the Tide since 2004 and is SI Bama Central's publisher, so hit the link and listen to the latest podcast episode

I’ll be the first to admit I am not sold on DeVonta Smith’s size.

His weight – 166 pounds – just doesn’t seem ideal. Jaylen Waddle on the other hand, sign me up.

With the draft just a day away, I wanted to get one final expert opinion. Perhaps the best opinion of them all, and that would be Christopher Walsh, the SI Bama Central publisher who has been covering the Alabama football program since 2004 and joined me for another episode of Eagles Unfiltered on Tuesday afternoon.

That was after the 2002 draft, which was the last time the Eagles drafted a player from Alabama.

Walsh knew Freddie Milons, though, who came in the fifth round that year, and he updated me on what Milons is up to these days.

More importantly, Walsh gave me his sales pitch on Smith, and let me say, I’m sold now. If the Eagles want to take him with the 12th overall pick on Thursday night, I’ll be OK with it.

Hear what Walsh had to say to convince me.

He also had some great insight on Waddle, and, yes, I still think he will be a transcendent talent in the NFL, and CB Patrick Surtain II, a cornerback the Eagles have fallen in love with per multiple reports. Walsh talked about watching him the last four years.

I couldn’t let Walsh get away without getting his thoughts on QB Mac Jones or another personal favorite of mine - DT Christian Barmore.

Walsh spoke highly of Barmore, who will be in Cleveland waiting to hear his name called on Thursday night.

Listen to a very insightful episode of Eagles Unfiltered right here:

