EAGLES UNFILTERED: Postgame Deep Dive from Preseason Opener

PHILADELPHIA – John McMullen and I were on hand Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field and we bring you everything we saw from the Eagles preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and take a look ahead at what’s next.

We also speculate on some position battles taking place.

Did Thursday night’s game shed any light on who is leading the competition at tight end, running back, and other positions?

Miles Sanders didn’t play.

Was there anything more than just head coach Nick Sirianni saying they know what they have in Sanders and want to keep him fresh?

Kracz has an interesting take on the subject.

We dive into Jalen Hurts and give our opinion on how we thought he looked.

Did he prove that he can be the quarterback heading into the season?

He played two series, 10 snaps. One of his two possessions started at the 2-yard line.

It took three minutes before we dive into the play of the game. It was an easy call as to what that was.

Yes, Quez Watkins’ 79-yard TD was it, but we dive deeper into the play.

But there was another play that would have gone for a longer touchdown, and we take a look at that, too.

Who else stood out to us?

Who do we feel were some of the disappointments?

